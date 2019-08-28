BOLD BEAUTY: Try everything

By Eryn Pinksen

The Pumpkin Spice Latte had its earliest launch date yet and Fall is officially almost here. This season always brings new colours, new wardrobes, the September issue of Vogue and new makeup trends.

The classic fall eyeshadow colours are rich burnt oranges, warm taupes and deep chocolate browns. Don’t forget the pops of purple and the adventurous day of Halloween where you can play with any makeup looks that comes to mind.

Here are a few quick tips you can take with you as we transition into the cooler weather with warm tones and rich colour palettes.

I worked at Sephora for two years and I always heard people ask about the rules to follow or exact colour combinations they were supposed to stick to. Playing around is the best advice I can give when it comes to makeup. My favourite piece of advice to give when it comes to make is try everything! It’s experimental, and really, that’s the best part.

While people think there’s a mathematical formula that comes with contouring, that’s not at all the case. The simplest way to bring a little bit of contour in your everyday makeup routine is to take a taupe coloured bronzer (nothing meant to sun-kiss or add a glow) and hug the hollow of your cheek with upward sweeping motions. You’ll bring attention to your cheek bone and it will look subtle and natural!

A quick tip for when you’re rushing out the door is to sweep a warm brown eyeshadow colour on your lid and lightly into the crease, it will make for a perfect fall look that gives the appearance of hours of effort that still saves you time in the morning.

For beauty on a budget, there are many subscription services that don’t break the bank and save you a trip to the store. Ipsy is a $10 service that delivers 5 sample sizes of a wide variety of products. From nail polish to blush to foundation samples and mascara, Ipsy lets you try out different products before buying or just sticking with the samples that come. You personalize your service with a questionnaire as you sign up so they’re tailored to you. And a small makeup bag comes with every delivery.

