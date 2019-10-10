BOLD BEAUTY: Canna-Beauty

By Paige Gordon

Since its legalization in 2018, the increased popularity of cannabis has led to an explosion of cannabis-based products. But, not all cannabis products are geared towards those looking to have a good time. The beauty industry has embraced cannabis, and its products are geared towards women looking for cruelty-free and vegan products.

Cannabis-based makeup contains cannabidiol (CBD) oil, a marijuana extract that does not cause mind-altering effects, or the munchies. CBD oil is known to have anti-inflammatory and anti-aging benefits. It also helps to fight acne, reduce itching and alleviates pain, making it ideal for a variety of skin conditions. Since CBD oil is derived from hemp and simply extracted, it is a vegan compound.

Several popular beauty brands have harnessed the power of CBD. Milk Makeup was the first company to use CBD in its Kush Mascara. Instead of using beeswax to adhere to the fibers of lashes, Kush uses CBD oil, making it a solid vegan formula. This long-wearing mascara adds fullness and length that will rival fake lashes. Coming from an individual who wears fake lashes this mascara helps blend your actual lashes with the fake ones. This product is a top seller and is often sold out.

The one drawback of the Kush Mascara is it’s price, retailing at about $32. But don’t worry, there are other options to choose from. For example, the beloved makeup brand Nyx, known for carrying good quality makeup at affordable prices, launched its Bare With Me Cannabis Sativa Seed Oil Collection. Prices range from $9-$20 and the line-up includes four products: a face primer that is an essential step to prep the skin before applying foundation and helps the foundation go on smoother, a lip conditioner that helps hydrate the lips (very important in Edmonton’s climate), a brow setter that makes grooming and styling easier and promotes growth and blotting papers that absorb oil and help mattify the skin.

Cannabis-based products are not just for the skin. Lush cosmetics is a beauty retailer that sells handmade products for bath, body and hair. Their products are 100% vegetarian and are made with ingredients from around the world, including fresh produce, honey, seaweed and of course hemp. Lush Jasmine and Henna Fluff-Eaze Hair treatment is a product targeted for ladies with frizzy, dry and out of control hair. The hemp oil is used as a moisturizer and the henna is included to make the hair shine. This product retails at about $26. Because it is meant to be used about once a week, it lasts a long time.

Gone are the days of buying dimebags off a sketchy dude in a back alley. Today, women need only to go as far as their local makeup counter to get their fix. Grab your Sephora card and indulge in some cannabis-based beauty.