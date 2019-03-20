App of the week: Technology to train your mind

By Breanne Reich

Do you find yourself constantly forgetting information like names, phone numbers or addresses? That’s why you have to download the app, Memorado. The app helps to train your brain and body.

Finding a good brain training app that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg can be very difficult. Luckily Memorado offers both a free and a paid for version of their app, with next to no differences in the app functions.

You can train your brain with this app by doing the various mini-games that help you become a better reader and help you better understand the material you are reading. It helps you recognize key information earlier and so much more. The thing that really set this app apart from its competitors is that it offers a mindfulness function where you can train in meditation each day.

If you are looking for the perfect tool to better your mind and body you have to try Memorado. Become the best you you can be with the help of Memorado.