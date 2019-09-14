Alum Competes At RBC Training Ground

By Zachary Flynn

Recent Personal Fitness Trainer grad, Jennifer Gaeckle was nominated by Rugby Canada to take part in the RBC Training Ground Finals on September 19, following her performance at the regional qualifier.

“I’ve always been interested in rugby and I’ve always wanted to try it. I know I have the muscle and the speed for it. I don’t know why I’ve never tried it but I’m glad they see something in me,” said Gaeckle.

Out of 100 athletes that take part in the national event, 30 of them will be selected as RBC Future Olympians and will receive funding and training opportunities with one of the national sport organizations involved.

Although Gaeckle was nominated by Rugby Canada, other organizations like Cycling Canada, Rowing Canada and Speed Skating Canada are also involved. If Gaeckle performs well at the finals, she could have any of these organizations reach out to her.

“I was lucky enough to be picked to go out and try speed skating. I also went out and tried [track cycling], so getting an opportunity to try even more sports is awesome,” said Gaeckle.

While at NAIT, Gaeckle played for the Ooks on the women’s hockey team. Gaeckle’s strength and conditioning coach, Amy Moolyk, is who first recommended she attend the RBC Training Ground Regional Qualifying Event.

“She saw potential,” said Gaeckle. “We did do some practice trials before the first qualifier event. She helped me try those out to see where I was and where I could get to at the qualifier event.”

Excited for the upcoming finals, Gaeckle isn’t locked in on one specific target as far as National Sport Organizers go.

“Rugby would be awesome to get into,” said Gaeckle. “I’ve always wanted to try it out and I think I’d do pretty well in it. I just want to do my best and see where it goes.”