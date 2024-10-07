8 covers you didn’t know were better than the original

Are you a music enthusiast? No matter which genre you’re a fan of, stay tuned. This list contains classic and trendy tracks that are actually covers–and they’re even better than the originals. Even if you may not agree with all the choices, you just might discover your new favourite song.

1. “Red Red Wine” by UB40 (1983) Original: Neil Diamond (1967) UB40’s reggae infused cover of “Red Red Wine” gives the song a feel-good vibe that’s perfect for a staycation. Neil Diamond’s original is a solid tune, but the reggae twist adds a laid-back groove that makes it more universal and perfect for a party or relaxed playlist. It’s the kind of song that instantly makes you sway.

2. “Emotion” by Destiny’s Child (2001) Original: Samantha Sang & Bee Gees (1977) Destiny’s Child took “Emotion” and added a smooth, soulful R&B touch that hits different. Their harmonies are on another level, giving the song emotional depth. The original was great, but Destiny’s Child elevated it into something that feels more intimate and relatable—especially for anyone who’s gone through heartbreak.





3. “Fast Car” by Luke Combs (2023) Original: Tracy Chapman (1988) Luke Combs revived this folk classic by giving it a modern country twist that resonates deeply with today’s generation. While Chapman’s original is iconic, Combs’ version feels more approachable for those who may not usually listen to folk. His 2024 Grammy performance with Chapman herself was a powerful moment that proved just how moving his version is.

4. “Year 3000” by Jonas Brothers (2006) Original: Busted (2003) If you grew up watching Disney Channel in the early 2000s, the Jonas Brothers’ “Year 3000” probably holds a special place in your heart. Busted’s original was fun, but the Jonas Brothers added more pop rock to it. They also tried to cover the music video. It’s the perfect song for nostalgic throwbacks.

5. “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” by Ms. Lauryn Hill (1998) Original: Frankie Valli (1967) Frankie Valli’s original is timeless, but Lauryn Hill brought it into the ‘90s with her effortless mix of hip-hop and soul. If you’ve ever fallen in love or had a crush, her version makes it all feel real and relatable in a way that’s hard to beat.

6. “I’m a Believer” by Smash Mouth (2001) Original: The Monkees (1966) If you’ve seen “Shrek”, then you might’ve thought this was the original. The Monkees’ version was great for its time, but Smash Mouth added that edge, making the song more playful with an upbeat energy. It’s impossible to hear this cover without thinking of the movie.

7. “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston (1992) Original: Dolly Parton (1974) Dolly Parton’s country classic is beautiful, but Whitney Houston turned it into a worldwide sing along. Her version is so iconic that it became the breakup ballad for ALL generations. Houston’s version is so moving that it’s hard to imagine anyone else singing it.

8. “Heaven” by DJ Sammy ft. Yanou & Do (2002) Original: Bryan Adams (1984) To end on a high note, DJ Sammy’s dance remix of “Heaven” takes Bryan Adams’ rock ballad and transforms it into a Eurodance anthem. This remix is not only nostalgic but also perfect for late-night drives through the city.

Hopefully, this lineup made you feel like you were experiencing Coachella from your seat, capturing the different moods and eras from each of the covers and their originals.



