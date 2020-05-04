7 Summer Boozicles Recipes

By Madison Gummow

There are few things better than a popsicle on a hot summer day, but one of those is a cold refreshing cocktail. I decided to combine the two and came up with these seven ‘boozicle’ recipes.

These recipes make about four boozicles each (that will vary depending on what popsicle moulds you use).

Coconut Pineapple

Coconut Water 8oz

Pineapple Chunks ⅛ cup

White Rum 4oz

Simple Syrup 3oz

Shredded Coconut ⅛ cup

Add coconut water, white rum and simple syrup to a large juice jug or measuring cup and stir. Pour mixture into popsicle moulds and add shredded coconut and pineapple chunks to each one. Freeze for at least eight hours.

Lime Margarita

Lime Juice 2oz

Simple Syrup 2oz

Tequila 4oz

Water 4oz

Coarse salt

Lime Wheels 4

In a large measuring glass mix together the lime juice, simple syrup and tequila. Pour mixture into popsicle moulds and place a thinly sliced lime wheel into each one. Freeze for at least eight hours. When ready to serve take the popsicles out and grind a small amount of coarse salt on each one.

Lavender Lemonade

Vodka 4oz

Lemonade 8oz

Lemon Wheel 4

Dried Lavender 1 tbs

Combine all ingredients in a juice jug or large measuring glass and stir. Pour mixture into popsicle moulds. Freeze for at least eight hours.

Strawberry Daiquiri

Frozen Strawberries 2 cups

Lime Juice 2oz

White Rum 4oz

Simple Syrup 2oz

Blend frozen strawberries, lime juice, white rum and simple syrup in a blender or food processor until mixture is smooth. Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.

Creamy Coffee

Irish Cream Liqueur 4oz

Strong Coffee or Cold Brew 8oz

Chocolate Chips ⅛ cup

Pour cooled coffee/cold brew, Irish cream liqueur into a large measuring glass or juice jug and stir. Pour into popsicle moulds and add a few chocolate chips to each one. Freeze for at least eight hours.

Raspberry Mojito

Mint Leaves 12

Lime Juice 2oz

Raspberries 12

White Rum 4oz

Simple Syrup 2oz

Water 4oz

Mix lime juice, white rum, simple syrup and mint leaves in a juice jug or large measuring glass. Pour into popsicle moulds then add a few fresh raspberries to each one. Freeze for at least eight hours.

Orange Creamsicle

Orange Juice 8oz

Vodka 3oz

Galiano 1oz

Orange Wheels 2

Combine orange juice, vodka and galliano in a large measuring glass or juice jug. Pour into popsicle moulds and add a thinly sliced orange wheel cut in half to each one. Freeze for at least eight hours.