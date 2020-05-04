7 Summer Boozicles Recipes

By Madison Gummow
There are few things better than a popsicle on a hot summer day, but one of those is a cold refreshing cocktail. I decided to combine the two and came up with these seven ‘boozicle’ recipes.
These recipes make about four boozicles each (that will vary depending on what popsicle moulds you use).
Coconut Pineapple
Coconut Water 8oz
Pineapple Chunks ⅛ cup
White Rum 4oz
Simple Syrup 3oz
Shredded Coconut ⅛ cup
Add coconut water, white rum and simple syrup to a large juice jug or measuring cup and stir. Pour mixture into popsicle moulds and add shredded coconut and pineapple chunks to each one. Freeze for at least eight hours.
Lime Margarita
Lime Juice 2oz
Simple Syrup 2oz
Tequila 4oz
Water 4oz
Coarse salt
Lime Wheels 4
In a large measuring glass mix together the lime juice, simple syrup and tequila. Pour mixture into popsicle moulds and place a thinly sliced lime wheel into each one. Freeze for at least eight hours. When ready to serve take the popsicles out and grind a small amount of coarse salt on each one.
Lavender Lemonade
Vodka 4oz
Lemonade 8oz
Lemon Wheel 4
Dried Lavender 1 tbs
Combine all ingredients in a juice jug or large measuring glass and stir. Pour mixture into popsicle moulds. Freeze for at least eight hours.
Strawberry Daiquiri
Frozen Strawberries 2 cups
Lime Juice 2oz
White Rum 4oz
Simple Syrup 2oz
Blend frozen strawberries, lime juice, white rum and simple syrup in a blender or food processor until mixture is smooth. Pour into popsicle moulds and freeze for at least eight hours.
Creamy Coffee
Irish Cream Liqueur 4oz
Strong Coffee or Cold Brew 8oz
Chocolate Chips ⅛ cup
Pour cooled coffee/cold brew, Irish cream liqueur into a large measuring glass or juice jug and stir. Pour into popsicle moulds and add a few chocolate chips to each one. Freeze for at least eight hours.
Raspberry Mojito
Mint Leaves 12
Lime Juice 2oz
Raspberries 12
White Rum 4oz
Simple Syrup 2oz
Water 4oz
Mix lime juice, white rum, simple syrup and mint leaves in a juice jug or large measuring glass. Pour into popsicle moulds then add a few fresh raspberries to each one. Freeze for at least eight hours.
Orange Creamsicle
Orange Juice 8oz
Vodka 3oz
Galiano 1oz
Orange Wheels 2
Combine orange juice, vodka and galliano in a large measuring glass or juice jug. Pour into popsicle moulds and add a thinly sliced orange wheel cut in half to each one. Freeze for at least eight hours.