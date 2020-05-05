6 Tips For Cutting Your Hair At Home

By Mia Hildebrandt

With most businesses and services forced to close down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, hair salons are included as non-essential. If you’re one of the few people who hasn’t taken a pair of scissors to your own hair, congratulations. However, you might have to. It doesn’t look like this pandemic is ending soon.

Here are some tips from hairdresser, Alyssia Berger for cutting your hair at home.

1. It’s better for someone who has no experience to cut your hair for you and than for you to cut it yourself. 2. Make sure you’re taking even sections for cutting your hair, you don’t want to leave your hair being cut at different lengths or thickness. 3. Ask your stylist beforehand about dyeing your hair. Some can provide at-home kits with professional products that don’t damage hair like some brands do. 4. Pointcut with scissors for a livid look so it doesn’t look blunt. 5. Cut your hair when it’s dry if you’re doing it by yourself. 6. If you’re choosing to colour your hair make sure you brush it through for an even application.

If these tips are still leaving you scared and confused about getting started on a home haircut, check out Brad Mondo on Youtube. He reacts to people cutting hair and offers ideas and insight to what they could have done better to make for a smoother quarantine cut.