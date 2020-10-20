6 Things To Do In Edmonton This Fall

By Elijah O’Donnell

Between some uncharacteristically nice weather and eight months of staying inside, it’s safe to say that now seems like the time to have a little fun. Here are six things to do in Edmonton this fall!

Deadmonton Haunted House

Deadmonton has been an Edmonton must see since its inception eight years ago. Since then, the production value, actor work and, most importantly, scares have been getting better and better. Most people who visit Deadmonton yearly will tell you that the current year is the best show yet. Tickets are sold out online, but if you still want to go there are limited walk-in tickets available each night. Arrive early to claim your spot!

Fort Edmonton Park

While tickets for the in-person walks of the park are sold online, there are still plenty of other virtual events to sign up for that will bring the haunting horror of Fort Edmonton Dark to your own home. There are events like the Curio Shoppe, which finds users unlocking stories behind oddities and haunting their own homes. Also offered is a virtual escape room and weekly spooky trivia!

Edmonton River Valley

For any photographer, aspiring or accomplished, passing up the opportunity to take some pictures in the river valley right now would be a huge shame. Between the changing colours, the fallen leaves and the cloudy weather, there is a photoshoot just waiting to be shot. Whether it’s cute autumn insta posts or monstrous costume shots, the university is the place.

Edmonton Corn Maze

Who knew getting lost would be so fun! The Edmonton Corn Maze celebrates its 20th year in operation. The maze design changes every year and is always a challenging walk, which takes on average over an hour to complete. There are also other activities like pedal carts and a farmers market full of fresh produce, and artisan crafts.

Visit the Craft & Cork

The Craft & Cork is Whyte Ave’s own horror-themed bar. From the art to the T.V. screens playing classic horror films and even the drinks, this place is all about scary movies. They’re also hosting a Halloween party on Oct. 31 if you’re brave enough to attend.

UofA Botanical Gardens

About 20 minutes outside of the west end is the University of Alberta Botanical Gardens, a 240-acre space to enjoy the splendour of plants that can survive and thrive in our northern climate. Visitors are required to register online as the walk will not be permitted to control capacity. If you can snag a ticket for A Very Botanical Halloween from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 you can see the gardens come to life with giant creatures, spooky displays and pumpkins! The event includes a treat box to share and a scavenger hunt.