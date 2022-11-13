6 foods to eat for better school performance

You are what you eat, and without good food and nutrients our brain is not able to function properly. If you want to keep your mind in great shape, here are six of the best foods you can eat.

1. Leafy Greens

Leafy greens are an excellent source of brain powering vitamins such as vitamin K, beta carotene, folate and vitamin E. Vitamin E can lower cognitive decline and can protect brain cells from radical damage. Vitamin K and beta carotene have been shown to improve memory, making them perfect for students who need to memorize. For a quick morning snack on the fly, throw a couple leafy greens into a smoothie or sprinkle some in your scrambled eggs for extra nutrients.

2. Bone Broth

Bone broth is finally getting it’s deserved day in the sun. It’s easy to chug on the go, so what more can a student want? This ancient food has super powers for your gut, therefore helping the brain be happy. It’s loaded with high levels of collagen to improve joint health, heal amino acids to boost immunity and help improve memory. And a happy body equals a happy mind. On top of the many benefits, bone broth is super easy to make and won’t break the bank.

3. Eggs

Fun fact: regularly consuming eggs greatly improves your brain power? Why? Eggs are a great source of choline. Our bodies naturally produce choline through the liver. Choline is linked to maintaining communication between cells and improving memory. Your brain needs it to regulate memory, mood, muscle control and other functions. Now you can enjoy your morning breakfast with an even bigger smile.

4. Salmon

Who knew that fish can make your brain feel well…less fishy? This fish is high in omega-3 fatty acids which can fight depression and anxiety, leading to better focus. Fatty acids also contribute to brain development and function. So next you’re making a salad or pasta dish, feel free to add salmon into the mix.

5. Blueberries + Berries

Ah, finally something sweet on the list. The all-natural candies of the world. Blueberries have always been a powerhouse of great nutrients and vitamins. While other berries are just as healthy, blueberries win as being the most brain fuelling efficient of them all. Anthocyanins found in blueberries may slow and even reverse mental decline. They include vitamin C, vitamin K, manganese and phytonutrients. These nutrients allow for easy blood flow and oxygen to the brain which helps with concentration.

6. Walnuts

It turns out walnuts can keep you from going nuts. Walnuts are a definite must to add into your diet. These nuts can help with processing information, memory and concentration. They also contain a plant-based omega-3 essential fatty acid (alpha-linolenic acid) which can help combat cognitive decline. Research suggests eating one to two ounces of walnuts per day for optimal nutrition value.

When we give our bodies the nourishment it needs, we give it a chance to thrive. Research reveals that eating foods rich in vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, choline, anthocyanins, collagen and omega-3 fatty acids can help your brain function at an optimal level as well as can increase your mood with overall better health. Incorporate these foods into your diet to keep that brain healthy.