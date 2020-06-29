5 Tips To Help You Learn Online During COVID

By Alessandra Medeiros, VP Academic, NAITSA

Not an online learner? If you answered yes, welcome to the majority!

Too bad COVID-19 did not leave us with a choice but to migrate to the online world. I am sure you can name at least 3 online meeting platforms right now… Microsoft Teams, Zoom, Google Meet, and I could go on! I must admit, the transition was not as hard as I expected, and I admittedly enjoy not having to commute to NAIT daily.

If you are anxious with the thought of online classes in the coming terms, don’t worry, you’re not alone. I will share with you some tips, tricks, and techniques to help you transition to the online environment.

Moodle Platform

If this is the first time you’ve heard “Moodle,” I would strongly suggest you get acquainted with the platform ASAP. This is NAIT’s Learning Management System, aka where your instructors will post all of your class material. If you are already familiar with Moodle, take the time to look over each class’s page to understand how your instructor is separating the material and the assignments you will have.

Love Your Syllabus

The syllabus is the document in which your instructor sets the ground for how the class will be taught (your class contract!!!). Often instructors will include a calendar of all the readings, forums, and assignments you have along with their deadlines. Keep all the syllabi for your courses handy (print them if you prefer), so you can always ensure you are on track and prepared!

Stick To A Schedule

The greatest advantage of online classes is that you can pick the time that works best for you to study. However, if you are the master of procrastination (like me!!!), be aware that last minute is not the best moment to study. To avoid that, pick the best time for you, and DO IT! Don’t know how to create a study schedule? Check this out!

Connect

If this is not your first term at NAIT, you might have people in your class that you already know. But if this is your first term, take the initiative to start a conversation in the forums and build relationships. And then, just like you would do in a face to face class, talk to your classmates often, even if it is to complain about the class (who’s never done that?)! By connecting with your classmates, you can motivate each other, find support, ask questions, and study together.

Ask For Help And Be Helpful

Last but not least, always reach out for help! Your instructors are adjusting to the new learning environment just as you are. When things are not clear, ask! And if necessary, ask again! Your instructors will always be happy to help you succeed. If you see a classmate having a hard time, offer to help or explain things in a different way. Helping someone will make you feel good and it will help you understand the material better.

Do you want to know more about how to learn online? Check out this amazing resource that NAIT Learning Services put together for all students!

If you have questions, concerns, or want to share something with us, visit naitsa.ca