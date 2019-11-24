Home Remedies by Dr. You

By Madison Gummow

Catching a common cold can be a miserable experience. Luckily, there are a lot of affordable home remedies you can use to ease your symptoms. Of course, everyone knows the basics like the importance of getting a good night’s rest and staying hydrated but there are also lesser-known tips that can be very effective.

Vitamins are hugely important to the recovery process. Instead of buying a bottle of pills and supplements, it is actually more effective to consume vitamins through food and drink.

When taken within the first 24 hours after developing a cold, zinc has been proven to shorten the duration by up to two days. High amounts of zinc can be found in legumes such as chickpeas and lentils. Nuts, eggs and whole grains like quinoa are also great options.

Gingerols, as you may have guessed, is found in ginger root. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties which will help relieve a sore throat. It also boosts the immune system. The most effective way to ingest ginger is by juicing the raw root and taking the juice as a shot. Other options include tea, lozenges or powdered ginger.

Oregano is antimicrobial and an antioxidant that naturally defends against infectious bacteria and boosts immune systems. Oregano oil can be added to pasta, pizza and soup as a delicious and healthy inclusion.

External remedies like humidifiers are beneficial and can be cost-efficient. They help moisturize the nasal passage, throat and lungs, making it easier to breathe when congested. Costing as little as $15, humidifiers are a great way to prevent dry skin, coughs and colds.

A hot bath is great for sore muscles but the benefits can be even greater with DIY bath salts. Mix one cup of Epsom salts, half a cup of baking soda and a quarter cup of sea salt and add it to your bath to help relieve cold symptoms. If baths aren’t your thing, don’t worry. Showers can be just as useful. Steam from a hot shower helps to clear up congestion and open up the nasal passage. Adding a few drops of essential oil, such as peppermint, eucalyptus or lavender to your bath salts or a washcloth will also help.

Unfortunately, there is no way to truly cure a cold. However, with these tips, your symptoms will be easier to manage.