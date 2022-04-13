We are hiring – News/Issues Editor

We’re Hiring a News/Issues Editor!

Are you passionate about current issues? Do you care about community and engaging the student body? Do you want to tell the stories of NAIT students and receive invaluable journalism and publication experience at the same time? The NAIT Nugget may be the place for you!

The NAIT Nugget is a student-run newspaper that started in 1964 to capture and share the stories of NAIT and its students. These days we are moving beyond solely print and into the constantly changing world of digital news media, and we are looking for a News/Issues Editor to come along on this exciting journey!

As an News/Issues Editor, some of things you might do include:

Track Down Stories: Attend & report on issues and events around NAIT and Edmonton. Think policy changes, technology upgrades, current events, political scandals, etc.





Support Contributors: Assign articles to contributors, follow up on article pitches, offer assistance during the writing process





Brainstorm New Ideas: The Nugget is growing and changing, so you’ll need to bring your ideas to the table. Want to start a podcast? Got a great idea for a video series? Need to tell a certain story? We want to hear it!

This might be the job for you if:

You love writing. You know how to communicate, and you pride yourself on your storytelling skills. You don’t have to be perfect, but a basic understanding of grammar and journalistic writing will go a long way.





You can think on your feet. There are a lot of moving parts to a media machine, so we need someone that can constantly adjust and be flexible.





You’re a current NAIT student. The News/Issue Editor is a student part-time term position (August 15 to December 15), so you need to be enrolled in classes to qualify. The salary for this position is $500 a month.





You’re organized and reliable. You believe consistency is key, and you have no trouble juggling multiple tasks and deadlines.

Additional Qualifications:

Must have a computer with camera and microphone for virtual meetings, training, and working remotely where required. Student editors also have the option to work from the NAIT Nugget office on main campus.

If you’re looking for a way to be more involved on campus, develop your skills in journalism, media, and leadership, and meet new people, apply now!



You can apply by completing this online application. Expect a confirmation email once we have received your application. While we appreciate all applications for employment, only those applicants chosen for an interview will be contacted further.

Closing Date: Applications for the Nugget News/Issues Editor position will be accepted until a suitable candidate is found.

For more information on The Nugget, please visit our website at www.thenuggetonline.com, or follow our social media @thenaitnugget



We look forward to seeing your application!