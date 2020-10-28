4 Easy Halloween Costumes On A Budget

By Nicholas Hotte

Money can be an issue for some students. Dressing up for halloween is a fun activity nevertheless for some.

Here are three costumes that are easy to make with household supplies that most people have on hand. These costumes are easy to make even for the most unskilled of designers.

Stick Figure

To make a Stick Figure costume, the following are required:

White long sleeve shirt and pants

Electrical tape

Paper plate

Normal tape

First put the electrical tape on the pants, both on the same side in a vertical line. For the top half, connect the tape to create the pelvis, bring the line to the top of the shirt then branch them both off to add lines to the sleeves. This should make a stick figure with the shirt and pants.

Next, make two eye holes in the paper plate. Then use smaller segments of tape to make a smile on the plate. Tape around the paper plate to make a face.

Ta-da!

Bat

To make a bat costume, the following are required:

Black umbrella

Black hoodie and pants

Hot glue gun or black safety pins

Black bristol board

Black tape

Scissors

First cut the umbrella in half. Then glue or use safety pins to stick the umbrella under the arms and the side of the hoodie, like a pair of wings.

Then fasten the hinges of the metal umbrella pieces with the black tape.

Lastly create bat-like ears for the hoodie head.

Queen of Hearts from Alice in Wonderland

To make the costume, the following are required:

Deck of cards

Gold tiara

Red dress

Lip stick

Make up

Paper

Stapler

First put on the dress. Apply lipstick in a heart shape in the centre of the lips.

Next tie hair into a bun. Then blush up face so it looks red on the cheeks. Lastly wrap the paper around the neck so it can be trimmed down to the right size.

Then staples all the cards around the paper collar, layering them all over each other for a fanned effect. Lastly put the gold tiara on the hair bun.

Mummy

To make this costume, the following are required:

Toilet paper

White shirt and pants

Make up

Start by putting on the white shirt and pants. Next wrap strands of toilet paper around the whole body. Tying them in knots or taping them will help to hold them. After having a bunch rolled around the body, add some more for a messy look, applying more TP in areas that look good. The last thing to add is some make-up. Add dark spots around the eyes and dark cheeks to give a skeleton like look.