2025/26 NAITSA Executive Council election results

The 2026/27 NAITSA Executive Council election results are in. 2441 votes were cast, with 15.4 per cent of eligible students voting.

The candidates for each vice-president position ran unopposed, with each candidate elected in a yes/no vote.

Teaira Current, running for VP Internal, received 89.5 per cent yes

Vladyslav Bondarchuk, running for VP External, received 79.4 per cent yes

Danielle Libunao, running for VP Academic, received 88.5 per cent yes

Lilly Houcher, the 2025/26 NAITSA President, and Mehtab Singh Brar, a newcomer to the NAITSA governance scene, ran for president.

Houcher kept her seat and was elected over Brar with 1379 votes to Brar’s 983. She thanked NAIT students for their support.

“I’m feeling overwhelmed with gratitude. And grateful to the NAIT students who went out and voted, and thankful for everyone who voted for me,” she says.

Houcher’s reaction to the results and being re-elected. Photo by Noura Eltinay

Houcher is excited to continue working towards her goals as president in 2026/27.

“I hope to just grow on the relationships that I’ve already established, keep fighting for students, for the resources and the opportunities that they deserve,” Houcher told the Nugget after the results were announced in the NAITSA office.

Chris Chelmick, NAITSA’s Executive Director, opened the results ceremony with a quick speech thanking students for voting.

“I want to thank the NAIT student body for casting your ballots in this election and participating in the electoral process. The students are the highest authority in this organization,” says Chelmick.

Candidates and their supporters were there to hear the results and while some celebrated their win, Brar took a moment after to congratulate his opponent for a well-run race.

“I’m happy for [Houcher] because she did a really great job,” he says. Though the results weren’t what he hoped for, Brar also took time to thank his team.

“My team did awesome, it’s all because of them. That’s the only reason why I stood for it, and I’m really happy that they stood back till the end. Even now, they’re all there.”

The results became official after a 24-hour appeal period. The new team will take office May 1, 2026.

Feature image by Noura Eltinay