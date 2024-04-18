Use LinkedIn to get a summer job with these tips

For many students, the end of the semester signals the need to find a job for summer. But it can be difficult to wade through job posts to find something suitable. In addition to using the tools provided by NAIT like resume reviews from Career Services and the NAIT Career portal, using the networking platform LinkedIn might offer some unique opportunities.

One of the main pieces of advice on this social network itself for getting a summer job (or at any other season) is to first look for companies that interest you. Following their pages will allow you to learn more about these organizations’ cultures and keep you updated with open positions. Interacting with professionals who work in these places is also a great way to demonstrate interest and, perhaps, get a recommendation for the desired position.

Plus, you can follow up to 1,000 organizations on LinkedIn and see their posts directly on your profile. According to the platform, candidates who apply within 10 minutes of receiving a job notification can increase their chances of receiving a response by up to four times. However, LinkedIn offers many other tips on how to use it to your advantage.

Update your profile to stand out

Uploading a current and professional photo can increase responses and referral rates and demonstrate trustworthiness. Highlight your skills by using keywords for jobs you are interested in. Enable the #OpenToWork feature to let recruiters know you’re open to new opportunities.

Expand your professional network

Ask for a referral. It is important to act professionally. When you reach out to your contacts, remind them where you know them and why you’re a good fit. Reaching out to your network increases your chances of being hired through LinkedIn four times. Interact in LinkedIn groups with communities and topics that interest you. Be visible. Use the platform to consult instructors, other students, family and close friends, and alums who may know of job openings. Networking is key.

Explore free online courses

Although some employers do not recognize LinkedIn Learning certificates because a formal academic institution does not accredit the courses, they can still be very useful. According to Cultivated Culture, the platform adds around 50 new courses per week. LinkedIn’s algorithm can help personalize course recommendations for acquiring skills relevant to your area, which is a huge advantage to know what skills you need.

Apply and get ready for the job

Pay attention. You should start looking for and applying for summer jobs in the spring, as it can take weeks or months to complete the selection process. Upload a standard resume when applying to jobs posted on LinkedIn and have four or five additional resume options for different job descriptions.

It is important to note that the job application does not end after sending the resume. Be ready to email the hiring manager or company a thank you within 24 to 48 hours of the interview. Let the company know you’re interested in the job by reminding them of your application and asking what stage the hiring process is at. It can be daunting to find something and earn money over the summer, but these tips and tricks should help you dip your toes into the summer job market.