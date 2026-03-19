World-famous South Asian magician has tricks up sleeve for Jaadu Night at NAIT

A Vancouver-based magician with global recognition is performing on campus for NAIT students later this month. Anmoldeep Singh, also known as Anmol Magic, is a South Asian mentalist and magician with over half a million Instagram followers. He’ll be taking over the Shaw Theatre on March 27 for Jaadu Night with Anmol Magic.

Jaadu means magic in Punjabi, says Tanroop Mahal, a NAIT student and Ooks Life Promotions Coordinator. Mahal is the main organizer behind Jaadu Night, and the event is one of many South Asian-focused events he’s spearheaded through NAITSA.

Mahal says the idea for Jaadu Night came to him last year while planning events for the year with Ooks Life. He saw a large demographic of South Asian students at NAIT — the Punjab at NAIT club is one of the biggest clubs on campus.

“For me, coming from a South Asian demographic perspective, I knew I had to bring something to the table because I knew there’s a big demographic for it,” he says. “So when you see something like that, it’s motivating.” Related: Heritage Fest 2025 Mahal wanted to plan a large end-of-semester event for students and thought of Anmol Magic. The master illusionist has toured seven countries and is known for his “out of this world” tricks that he posts on social media. Mahal, a third-year BBA marketing student, used his connections to plan and come up with a budget for the event. Then, he pitched it to NAITSA’s event manager, who liked the idea. “We’re bringing my favourite magician that I looked up to when I was watching his videos to campus for the first time,” says Mahal. “It feels unreal.” Anmol Magic’s world tour aligns with the date of Jaadu Night, and Mahal says the event at NAIT will be “something out of the ordinary.” He says he had chats with Anmol Magic about how he can elevate the show for NAIT students. Anmoldeep Singh is touring Canada in April. Photo via

The magician and mentalist will be performing in English for the event. Mahal encourages students from all different backgrounds and cultures to attend.

“He’s bringing this community together, and this event is not just for South Asians. I think this is an event for everyone,” he says.

When word got out about Jaadu Night, Mahal says he got messages from people all over Alberta who wanted to attend, so he opened tickets up to non-students for $20 so more people could attend with their friends. And at $10 for NAIT students, Mahal says attendees will be getting their money’s worth.

“He’s got some really big tricks up his sleeve.”

Along with the headlining magic show, there will be Bhangra dance performances, mini games and prizes. Students will have the chance to win tickets to Punjabi-Canadian singer Karan Aujla’s concert at Rogers Place, thanks to a sponsorship from the Universal Radio Network, who will be on site for the event.

Once the crowd is “fully warmed up,” Mahal says, Anmol Magic will perform — and students will likely get to participate in the magic. Some lucky students could also win a meet and greet with the magician, who regularly reads people’s minds in videos and on-stage.

“He’s got some really big tricks up his sleeve, so I can’t wait to see what he shows,” says Mahal.

The on-campus event will take place on Friday, March 27 at 4:30 p.m. in the Shaw Theatre. Students can find more information and buy tickets for Jaadu Night with Anmol Magic by visiting the Ooks Life event page.

Featured image via the Anmol Magic website