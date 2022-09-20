Theories on the upcoming Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Many Legend of Zelda fans have been waiting for news about the latest Legend of Zelda game. This last Nintendo direct on September 19th, we got a small clip for the new and now-named Legend of Zelda game: Tears of the Kingdom. The official release date is set for May 12th, 2023.

We only have a few clips and trailers for the Tears of the Kingdom that equal less than five minutes. But that hasn’t stopped people from theorizing, especially in the Zelda fanbase, what this new game will be about. If you haven’t seen the trailers, I recommend doing so and forming your own theory or two.

To start off, my theory on why the game has been pushed back so many times. I believe it’s more than just a need for more time and COVID. I suspect that Nintendo is releasing a new console, and Tears of the Kingdom will be its first release. Like they did with Breath of the Wild and the Nintendo Switch, gamers will have the choice to play on the new console or stick with the Switch. Time will tell.

Next, the trailers show that Link’s arm and the Master Sword are destroyed. But in the trailers, it shows Link’s arm replaced with what looks like the arm of Twilight Princess’ Ganondorf. So with Link’s new arm, he gets new abilities, including flying into the skies above. I suspect he soars into the sky using the old zodiac ruins and reverses time with his new arm powers. He travels to a new land to restore the broken Master Sword with what I theorize to be the Twilight from Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess.

To “level up” Link’s new powers, I theorize gamers will need to collect tears around the kingdom (it’s basically the game’s name!). Link will need to beat dungeons around the new map to find them. While the last game had some partial dungeons, I suspect we’re in for some proper dungeons this time.

All I can say is that I and many others are really excited for Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom.

cover photo via screenrant.com