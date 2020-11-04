The Shuffle: Whip It Up Playlist

By Chris Harold

Whether it’s cooking breakfast for a lover or dinner for the fam, every cooking adventure needs slappers to sizzle to.

Tyler Herro by Jack Harlow

This is just a slapper, plain and simple. It’ll slap first, get the cooking off to a good start and then get the feet thumping. Just imagine bopping up and down while stirring that macaroni listening to Jack Harlow rap about his jumper. It’ll make the day go by much faster just bumping along to the sob story.

Carol by The Rolling Stones

This one was performed live at the Altamont Speedway in 1969 and is off the album “Get Your Ya Ya’s Out.” It was some of Mick’s best dancing; learn moves like Jagger and it’ll be sure to add flavour to the dish that’s been missing.

Love You Like I Used To by Russell Dickerson

“It gets better every time you kiss me like this,” is a great lead to this song about a man who says he doesn’t love his partner the same way he used to. It’s only because he loves them stronger than ever before, and it gets better every day. It’s a great way to inspire the secret ingredient in any dish in: love.

Don’t Fear The Reaper by Blue Oyster Cult

This song is chill like a pot of soup simmering, getting thicker and smoother each minute. The vibe in the kitchen is now spacey and relaxing; let the aroma of dinner fill the kitchen. It’s a good time to reflect on the fridge magnets.

All You Had To Do Was Stay by Taylor Swift

The meal is starting to come to its brutal end. From raw to cooked, eaten and digested. All the meal had to do was stay, but it’s too tasty. This catchy tune will lift any chef off their feet.

On Wax by Corella

Corella is a hot, new-ish, alt-rock band out of the U.K. It’s a short but super catchy tune, perfect to power through the dishes at the end of the meal. It’s their newest song out right now, and although they haven’t released an album yet, be sure to look out for it.

You Don’t Love Me (Like You Used To) by THE WLDLFE

This is such a relaxing and chill song. Perfect to settle down to a bowl of ice cream at the end of the night and remember that awesome meal that just happened and get mentally prepared for a new day.