The Shuffle: Tracks Released During The Pandemic

By Karlie Mickanuik

It seems like forever ago when there was a new concert to see every weekend and artists were releasing new music every day. Now, with COVID-19’s social-distancing regulations the music industry has slowed to a halt. Well almost.

Bands and artists have taken the trying times the world is in to create art. Songs have always been a way for artists to express themselves and this pandemic is no different. It’s a weird time for everyone and these musical artists are releasing songs that represent their feelings. This week’s shuffle will include songs that have been released during the COVID-19 pandemic. There is a mix of indie, rap, rock and pop in this playlist with something for everyone. Enjoy!

Level of Concern – Twenty One Pilots

This new song by Twenty One Pilots is a quarantine themed jam that expresses Tyler Joseph’s, the lead singer of Twenty One Pilots, thoughts about being in self-isolation and how the epidemic is affecting people’s mental health. However, this is an incredibly upbeat and light sounding song and hit the Top 40 charts the week it was released. The music video for this song features the two band members practicing social distancing and is definitely worth checking out.

Isolated – The Ghost Club

This indie band sacrificed their chance at getting signed to a record company to release this song for the world to hear. Although the lyrics were written months before COVID-19 became a widespread pandemic the band decided the song needed to be released to the world as now felt like a better time than ever for people to hear it. This is a deeper song about the feelings of loneliness. The alternative twist to this pop song gives it a unique sound and it’s definitely worth checking it out.

Hero – Weezer

This one is for the stay at home dreamers, the Zoom graduators, the sourdough bakers, and the essential workers. A new Weezer song dropped dedicated to the heroism of essential workers. This rock song is an anthem meant to lift up people’s spirits during this pandemic but also addresses that with good news comes bad news and that is okay too. Real heroes don’t wear capes, they are just everyday people.

Six Feet Apart – Alec Benjamin

This folk-style song is all about being alone during quarantine. Missing friends, the elements and loved ones is something everyone is dealing with during this pandemic. Alec Benjamin’s song explains the feelings of how staying six feet apart from a loved one feels more lonely than being miles apart. This song was written, tracked and a lyric video was produced during this pandemic.

I Believe That We Will Win – Pitbull

Yes, Mr. Worldwide himself came out with a quarantine anthem for us to listen to. This song is labeled the world anthem and is meant to be a sense of empowerment and encouragement to those affected by COVID-19. In typical anthem jam style, this track is easy to sing along to and the lyrics will get stuck in your head.

i will always be there – A Great Big World

The music video is an accurate representation of what staying connected with others during quarantine is like. The video features fan videos of group Zoom calls with friends, families hanging out with each other and pet snuggles. Fans of the band share how they are having fun during their self-isolation including playing the trumpet all the way to practicing ballet. This is an amazing video to watch and song to listen to if you need a smile.

Stuck with U – Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber

This song is all about what love is like during quarantine and the music video focuses on couples of every colour, size and orientation dancing around their homes together. But the video also shows people dancing by themselves, with their cats and full families grooving to this pop, upbeat song. This sweet love song is easy to listen to and the video, like most of these other songs, will put a smile on your face.