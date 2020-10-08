The Shuffle: The Genre Jumper Playlist

By Blake Fisher

This playlist is for the chronic genre jumper. It’s for those who can’t decide what to listen to. This indecision leads to jumping from one ten second snippet of a song to the next, annoying everyone in the vicinity.

Next time the genre indecision hits, give this playlist a listen.

The Wolf (feat. Patricia Pacheco) by SIAMES

An excellent opening synth and steady beat makes this song great to zone out on a walk.

Kilojoules by Freelance Whales

The only way to describe this poppy little tune is “cute”. It’s got gentle vocals and an easy-going rhythm. Perfect for sitting back, and lazily bobbing along.

Pomegranate by deadmau5

The funk bass line in this song is great to bounce along to. Great for dancing like a weirdo too.

Lone Digger by Caravan Palace

Electro Swing at its absolute best. The energetic beat with the big band instrumentation makes it impossible to sit still while listening.

Gimme Chocolate by Babymetal

An incredible fusion of metal instrumental with J-pop vocals. This is great for someone who says “I wish my metal had some anime in it”.

Let Your Loss Be Your Lesson by Robert Plant & Alison Krauss

A country bop with spectacular vocals from Krauss.

Hypnodancer by Little Big

Europop isn’t dead, it just got weirder. This song has everything expected from this genre, including the “dramatic breakdown” halfway through.

X by ScHoolboy Q, 2 Chainz & Saudi

This song demands the listener to bop to it. Perfect for cruising to.

Over the Hills and Far Away(Hurdy Gurdy Version) by Patty Gurdy

This is quest music. The hurdy-gurdy conjures visions of burly bearded dudes, taverns, and people walking around in cloaks.