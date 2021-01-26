The Shuffle: Songs That Will Turn 10 Years Old in 2021

By Bethel Alemu

Feel old yet? All of these songs turn 10 this year.

Now sit back, relax, and let the music take it back to 2011 – when life seemed so much simpler.

Tonight Tonight by Hot Chelle Rae

Starting off strong with one of the most iconic songs of 2011, Tonight Tonight perfectly expresses the mood of a carefree teen. With funky synths and a groovy bassline, one simply can’t stand still while listening to this song. The lyrics are meant to be screamed aloud with friends, running around while chasing the setting summer sun.

E.T. by Katy Perry ft. Kanye West

Voyaging through space, Katy Perry and Kanye West find just enough time to make this certified banger. This collaboration shouldn’t make sense but surprisingly delivers with everything and more. The underlining 8-bit tune sets the scene of futuristic times, while the hard kick and snare creates a feeling that is almost dramatic, giving the listener a certain rush of adrenaline in every beat.

Rolling In The Deep by Adele

It’s no mistake that this song was #1 on Billboard’s Hot 100. Adele’s smooth and soulful sound is definitely the highlight of this song. Her powerhouse vocals create a sweet, yet somber mood and the lyrics seem so personal, greatly adding to the effect of the song. Rolling In The Deep masters the balance of feeling heavy, while also incredibly light at the same time.

Party Rock Anthem by LMFAO ft. Lauren Bennett and GoonRock

One simply cannot think of 2011 and not bring up the smash hit song Party Rock Anthem…and it does exactly what it’s made to do – it gets the party rocking. It’s the ultimate party song, flawlessly designed to get people up and breakin’ it down. This beat is infectious, equipped with classic 2010’s beat drops and hardcore synths. This song created a culture-defining moment with the spawning of the iconic “Every day I’m shuffling” phrase and dance.

Born This Way by Lady Gaga

Another culturally defining song, Born This Way was ahead of its time but very much needed for 2011. No other song on this playlist will energize quite like this as Lady Gaga’s emitted energy is contagious to her listeners. The upbeat rhythm and uplifting lyrics transport the listener into a state of pure bliss, motivating them to be their own authentic self.

Price Tag by Jessie J ft. B.o.B

Another “feel good” song with vibes that are truly immaculate. The guitar is very catchy and funky, topped off with the carefree kick and snare of the drums to produce a relaxed feeling for the listener. Jessie J reminds her listeners that “It ain’t about the money”, as true happiness is much more valuable than whatever value is given towards a piece of paper.

We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

We Found Love is just one of the hits that Calvin Harris and Rihanna spawned while working together. This song is addictive with its simple lyrics and bountiful beat drops. The build up to the drops are produced excellently, generating a hype unmatched from other artists during this time. Rihanna’s vocals ignite a feeling that is hauntingly bittersweet. She finds this love so beautiful, but still must let it go. All in all, We Found Love is a fun song and was definitely the soundtrack to Summer 2011.