The Shuffle: Songs That Memes Ruined

By Chris Sato

My friends say I have bad taste.

This is a list of songs that I pretty much only listen to in secret. Do I think they’re good? Not all of them. But I think that there is a threshold where something might not be objectively good but it is still VERY enjoyable.

On the other hand, maybe a song became a meme and stopped being taken seriously, while still being quite a good song. All the songs on this list fit either of those criteria.

“Photograph” – Nickelback

If this song comes up on shuffle I will always listen to it. I would never search it out, but I think it’s a lot of fun and I’m a sucker for songs about nostalgia.

“Timber” – Pitbull feat. Ke$ha

Who’s idea was this song? The lyrics are heinous and the entire thing is accompanied by a fiddle with electronic drums. Terrible concept but amazing execution.

“Ignition Remix” – R. Kelly

The only reason this song is on this list is because it was written by a predator. Otherwise, absolute banger.

“Thrift Shop” – Macklemore and Ryan Lewis

Do you think Macklemore knew the impact this song would have? He single-handedly gentrified thrift shopping forever. I also love the wacky saxophone going on in the background.

“I’m on a Boat” – The Lonely Island

Unironically, I love this song with my whole heart. It is insane to yell every lyric when you’re in the car. The absurdity of this song gets me instantly hyped every time.

“Despacito Remix” – Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee, Justin Bieber

Why is this song so SEXY? I’ve never moved like this in my entire life but my body goes crazy when this one comes on. I wish I knew the words to the Spanish verses.

“Changes” – Butterfly Boucher, David Bowie (from Shrek 2)

This one might be controversial (as if these all aren’t), but this cover from Shrek 2 just has so much more life to it. Sorry Bowie, but at least you got to reprise your role for a verse on this cover.

“Old Town Road Remix” – Lil Nas X, Billy Ray Cyrus

I still listen to this song daily. If there was an extended version with every remix all mashed together I would listen to that version daily instead, but I’ll take what I can get with this one.

“Just a Friend” – Biz Markie

This song has one of the most fun choruses of all time in my opinion. It just feels so good to howl along with Biz as he laments over his love life.

“Africa” – Toto

This is probably the “best” song on this list. There’s really no bad moments here and it’s just so enjoyable from top to bottom. This song just became a meme and unfortunately people stopped respecting it.