The Shuffle: Out of My Comfort Zone

By Tora Matys

The semester is drawing to a close, and so is my time here at NAIT. It’s bittersweet because while I’m ready to dive headfirst into the world of radio and live the dream, I’m going to miss my instructors, classmates and most of all writing for The Nugget.

I was pushed into writing for The Nugget by former editor Nikita Eleniak and I’ll never look back. I’ve learned so much more then I thought I was going to when I first started radio and writing, but also about myself. This playlist is an ode to all that–being pushed out of my comfort zone, never giving up no matter how tired we all are and the true power of friendship (as cheesy as that is).

So tune in, turn on, but don’t drop out.

“Roll the Bones” – Rush

Of course, I have to start off with Rush and this is a song I live by. It’s all about taking chances and making your own future. The lines: “Why are we here? Because we’re here, Roll the bones. Why does it happen? Because it happens, roll the bones,” has always reminded me to not let anything hold me back and that no one actually knows what they are doing. Because really, if Geddy Lee never rolled the bones would we even have Rush? When you’re stuck in the future and don’t know what to do, just think WWGLD (what would Geddy Lee do?) and he would ‘Roll The Bones’.

“Comfort Zone” – The Murlocs

This song is off their newest album Manic Candid Episode which I must have listened to on KEXP at least 100 times since it came out earlier this year. The album, as a whole, has a very chill yet eerie feeling to it but I always get sucked into it. This song in particular is a slower one perfect for those moments when the anxiety from leaving your comfort zone is taking over. The slow droney guitars bring you back down to earth and the lyrics remind you that everyone has to leave their comfort zone at some point, but you can always go back.

“Tired as Fuck” – The Tragically Hip

This was a personal anthem for me, taking it very literally. I’m always tired as fuck running off stress and coffee. I’m always looking for a nap. This song is off the final album Man, Machine, Poem and has a very indie and poetic feel. It sounds similar to lead singer Gord Downie’s solo work and a lot different from the classic TTH sound.

“LSD” – Skeggs

Live, Sleep, Die. This song carries all the classic skater vibes; a twangy guitar, a weird vocal effect, a groovy bass line and a message about wanting more than to just live, sleep and die. The track will remind you that life can get repetitive and it’s easy to get sucked into that but only you can “enjoy the sunshine” and change your life so that you enjoy it.

“You Can be Your Silhouette” – King Gizzard and The Lizard Wizard w/ Mile High Club

The album Sketches of Brunswick East is a collaborative effort between King Gizz and Mile High Club, two Australian indie bands known for their very chill yet busy sound. Together they made the perfect study album, sounding like something you’d hear in a hipster coffee shop but way cooler.

I recommend the ENTIRE album, but this song is a pleasant reminder that you are your strongest critic and that taking a moment to step back and look at what you’re doing is important. There were countless times throughout the semester where I’d be crying on the studio floor over a project that I didn’t think was good enough (but still ended up getting 97 per cent) and I’d have to stop, go for a smoke and a coffee and listen to this song to take a minute for myself. Take my advice and take a moment for yourself when it starts getting to be too much.

“Smoko” – The Chats

Don’t look too deep into this one, it’s literally about going out for a smoke break. I’m not condoning smoking by any means, however, the smoke pit has always been the bonding grounds for people. You all huddle in a group and stress smoke and bitch about projects. Sometimes that just feels good. Before anyone goes out, someone yells ‘SMOKO?’ and we all assemble like the B team to go out for our team building. This song is just plain goofy and has a super fun bass line plus a hilarious music video. It’s perfect when everyone just needs to take a smoko break and chill.

“Relentless” – Arkelles

This song is an absolute BANGER! I can’t tell you the number of times I played it on NR92. Being born in ‘96 and literally always sleeping with the radio on, the song resonated so hard with me. I have a goal and ready to get it, and I’ll be relentless until I get there. The hard-hitting kick drum and vocals will push you through the day.

“What You Meant” – Excuses Excuses

I still can’t get over Excuses Excuses as a whole. I met this band from Ontario through the radio program and got the pleasure of having them in the studio for an interview and jam, and they are hands down some of the coolest dudes I’ve ever met. You can listen to the interview on NR92’s Soundcloud. This is my favourite song by them. The crunchy guitar and pounding drums fuels me every morning. This song is all about following your dreams no matter who you are or what anyone says. “I won’t run from who I am. I won’t run. So help yourself to who I am.”

“Road” – High and Dry

This really isn’t even a real song. I made this for a project. But this is the first song I ever wrote, sang and produced. Doing it ripped me out of my comfort zone. Prior to this I had never sung in public or even actually put a song together. It was super stressful and I cried a lot over it but I never caved in–I just kept editing. I even kept fixing it after I handed it in, and now I don’t mind it, so I left the comfort zone a little more and published it for the world to see on Youtube (good luck finding it). The song is about the next chapter of my life–moving to B.C. for my practicum.