The Shuffle: Learn a language

December is ‘learn a language month,’ so why not use music?
“THE SNAKE” by Lana Lubany & Ben Thomson
This song features beautiful Arabic lyrics while enthralling you with a serpent-like rhythm. When listening to this, I suggest focusing more on the beat and rhythm than on the lyrics.
“Die Zauberflöte (The Magic Flute), K. 620: Aria of the Queen of Night” by Mozart
This song is a meme, as well as an opera. Sang in Latin, the song’s meaning… is a little dark. I suggest a look into it, as it’s too much for me to explain here. For those who can sing, the highest note is an F6, which is extremely high.
“Deal with the devil” by Tia
A Japanese favourite of mine. It’s so fun, catchy and punchy; this song is from the anime “Kakegurui,” and I suggest watching. The anime is very edgy and weird but a crazy and fun show, just like this song.
“Paciencia Y Fe” by Olga Merediz
This song is from one of my favourite musicals, “In The Heights.” This emotional song is sung in Spanish. Lin-Manuel Miranda has been my favourite composer for many years, and this song is no exception. The whole musical is a masterpiece, and I would suggest any of the songs.
“2Step” by Ed Sheeren feat. Antytila
Ed Sheeran is coming in clutch with this and promoting the smaller Ukrainian band, Antytila. The song was written in support of Ukraine and is the best form of propaganda, in my opinion.
“Perfect Symphony” by Ed Sheeran & Andrea Bocelli
Two Ed songs in a shuffle? Madness. I love this song. When I first heard this song, I fell in love. Not only that, it’s in the language of love, Italian. This song hits differently than the original and provides a feeling of confidence and hope in love.
“Kill This Love” by BLACKPINK
A Korean hit, of course, BLACKPINK. These girls are such powerhouses. So catchy and a hit as far as K-Pop goes! I love Korean as a language; it has emotion in its tones and is pleasing to the ear.
“Dernière Danse” by Indila
A French song. This song is very graceful and takes you on an enchanting journey through dance. I found this song through a very good friend of mine, and it feels slightly sad.
“Bamboleo” by Gipsy Kings
Another Spanish song, but this time from Mexico. Very much a tango, swing, or sway sort of song. It is a very catchy song, as well as a great meme for the meme lovers. I find this song gets stuck in my head way more than it should.
Listen to the whole playlist on Spotify.