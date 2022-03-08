The Shuffle: Invigorate your soul

By Sarabeth Castro

Have you been stressed out lately? Are you nervous about going back to in-person learning? Are you worried about how to juggle time since exams are coming up? Anxious about when the pandemic will end and what life will be like after it? Or maybe battling whether to grab that opportunity, move on to a different career or stay in the status quo? If you are in one of these situations, you may want to listen to this music to calm you down and soothe your soul.

“It’s Ok” by Nightbirde

“You can’t wait until life isn’t hard anymore…before you decide to be happy.” This powerful message came from the beautiful soul of the late Nightbirde, who recently died after a long battle with cancer. Both she and her music embody hope and courage.

“I am Woman” by Emmy Meli

This empowering song talks about womanhood, individuality, being fierce, and finding a voice in society.

“Rise up” by Andra Day

This song is about getting back on your feet after failures and never giving up.

“Home” by Philip Philips

A reminder that you are never alone in your journey and that there will be people behind you helping you along the way.

“Fix You” by Coldplay

Chris Martin, the lead vocalist of Coldplay, wrote this optimistic song. It is about consoling someone you love who is experiencing great grief.

“Unstoppable” by Sia

This electropop song is a confidence booster. It discusses having the strength to carry on and be where you want to be.

“Heroes” by Alesso and Tove Lo

This techno song talks about knowing and loving your skin, your identity, and that you can be a hero in your own way.

“Revolution” by Diplo, Faustix, Imanos, and Kai

This electronic pop song is part of the album “Step Up, All in”; it is an inspirational song about overcoming adversity and taking chances in life.

“Brave” by Sara Bareilles

The song was inspired by Bareilles’ close friend, who struggled with coming out. She mentioned, “There is so much honor and integrity and beauty in being able to be who you are.”

“Fight Song” by Rachel Platten

Platten describes this song as a reminder that the mean voices in your heads that keep saying you aren’t good enough and that you can’t do it, or it’s too late, are not valid.

“Keep your head up” by Andy Grammar

This song reminds you that when you are struggling in life, you always have a choice either to cry about it, or stay strong and stand tall.

Whatever you are going through, big or small, hang in there. As the quote says, “There’s always a light at the end of the tunnel.” You can do it!