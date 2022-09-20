The Shuffle: Halloween Hits

As the temperature (sadly) starts to drop and we start to approach the spooky month of October, let’s look at the top songs to listen to and get in the Halloween mood. Happy listening and stay spooky!

“Monster Mash” By Bobby “Boris” Pickett, The Crypt-Kickers Do I really need to say why this song is the first one? You really can’t go through the Halloween season without hearing this song, yet we never seem to get tired of it. This timeless classic is the perfect way to get into the Halloween mood and the best song to get a party turnt up.

“Halloween” by Kodak Black Who knew Kodak Black had a Halloween song? This completely unexpected song has a great flow and super cool cover art.

“Thriller” by Michael Jackson Who doesn’t love some good Michael Jackson? The king of pop’s bone-chilling lyrics and catchy beat makes this song perfect to vibe to during the spooky season of Halloween.

“Ghostbusters” By Ray Parker Jr Who you gonna call? An absolute classic Halloween song, and it’s great for getting a Halloween party to the next level.

“The Monster” by Eminem (feat. Rihanna) Rihanna. Do I really need to say more? Mixed with some of Eminem’s best lyrics and flows ever, you get an amazing song. Perfect for Halloween vibes. Man, I hope this song gets performed at the Superbowl this year during Rihanna’s performance.

“I’m in love with a Monster” by Fifth Harmony If I’m being honest, I’m not sure it’s a good idea to be in love with a monster, but hey, you do you, Fifth Harmony. Nonetheless, a banger song to just jam out to. Also, Fifth Harmony can really sing. Wow.

“Sucker for Pain” by Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, X Ambassadors, Logic, Ty Dolla $ign and Imagine Dragons This song, absolutely loaded with amazing and talented artists, is perfect for Halloween vibes. Imagine Dragon’s vocals in the chorus will get stuck in your head for the whole day, and Ty Dolla $ign’s verse will give you chills with the lyrics. Special shoutout to Lil Wayne’s Amazing flow and lyrics in his verse.

“Heathens” by Twenty-One Pilots Yes, I had to search up what a heathen was too, don’t worry. It almost feels like this song puts you inside the mind of a villain, and I love it. The lyrics are very creepy, and the beat in the chorus goes so well with the song. I would definitely recommend a listen.

“This Is Halloween” by Danny Elfman Absolutely love this song. From “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, this song brings back memories from one of my favourite movies ever. This song is super lovable and so catchy that you can’t hate it.

“This Is Halloween” by Danny Elfman

Absolutely love this song. From “The Nightmare Before Christmas”, this song brings back memories from one of my favourite movies ever. This song is super lovable and so catchy that you can’t hate it.