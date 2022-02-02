The Shuffle: Feel-good romance movie edition

By Sarabeth Castro

For the hopeless romantics who want to celebrate Valentine’s Day, there are lots of ways to celebrate love in your unique way. You can pamper yourself, get coffee with a friend, shop with your mom, or have a date night with your significant other.

But since Omicron is still out there, you can also chill and watch these feel-good romance movies with your pajamas and a hot drink.

Definitely Maybe Definitely Maybe s a 2008 romantic comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds, Isla Fisher, Rachel Weisz, Elizabeth Banks, Abigail Breslin, and Kevin Kline. The film is about a father telling his daughter about his past romantic relationships and how he met her mother.

Crazy Stupid Love Crazy Stupid Love is a 2011 American romantic comedy film starring Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling, Julianne Moore, Emma Stone, Marisa Tomei, and Kevin Bacon. It is a story of a middle-aged man who recently separated and is trying to rediscover his manhood.

The Vow The Vow is a 2012 American romantic drama film inspired by the true story of Kim and Krickitt Carpenter. Paige, played by Rachel McAdams, was in a car accident and suffered severe memory loss, so her husband, Leo, played by Channing Tatum, tries to win her back. This film depicts optimism and believing that love conquers all.

About Time About Time is a 2013 British romantic comedy-drama film, starring Domhnall Gleeson, Rachel McAdams, and Bill Nighy. The film is about a young man who can time travel and tries to change his past to improve his future.

The Fault in our Stars The Fault in Our Stars is a 2014 American coming-of-age romance film, starring Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort. It is a story of a sixteen-year-old cancer patient forced by her parents to attend a support group, where she meets and falls in love with another cancer patient.

The Age of Adaline The Age of Adaline is a 2015 American romantic fantasy film starring Blake Lively and Michiel Huisman. The story follows Adaline Bowman, a young woman who stops aging after being resuscitated following an accident at age 29. She finds herself running every time she falls in love to hide her unique situation.

La La Land La La Land is a 2016 American musical film. It stars Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist and Emma Stone as an aspiring actress, who meet and fall in love while pursuing their dreams in Los Angeles. This film received numerous awards because of Gosling’s and Stone’s chemistry and the movie’s musicality. It won the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role and Best Original Score.

Beauty and the Beast Beauty and the Beast is a 2017 American musical romantic fantasy film. It is an adaptation of Disney’s 1991 animated film about a cold-hearted prince transformed into a beast, played by Dan Stevens, and the eponymous Belle, played by Emma Watson, who develops feelings for the Beast.

Love Simon Love Simon is a 2018 American romantic comedy-drama film. The film stars Nick Robinson, Katherine Langford, and Miles Heizer. It is a story of a closeted gay high school student who struggles to balance his relationships with friends and family while attempting to learn the identity of the anonymous classmate who he fell in love with online.

Always Be My Maybe Always Be My Maybe is a 2019 American romantic comedy film. It stars Randall Park and Ali Wong as childhood friends Marcus and Sasha, who have not been in touch since a brief teenage fling ended badly. Sixteen years later, they meet and reconnect.

If the movies aren’t enough, listen to their soundtracks here. These songs will make you fall in love over and over. Happy Valentine’s Day NAIT!