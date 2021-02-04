The Shuffle: Bedroom Bangers

By Kaytlyn Poberznick

Music makes the mood and these songs are a must have for when the ‘hangout’ turns into a ‘sleepover’.

Be sure to have these songs handy and ready to shuffle, because once play is pushed…there’s no turning back.

Crush by Cigarettes After Sex

Starting off The Shuffle with a group that is known for their slow vibed songs with a very sexy groove to them. Crush is a song that magnifies what happens on the other side of closed doors. The lyrics refer to how the singer “Can’t wait to feel your love inside me now” and “I want to fuck your love slow.” Although very intense words, the song itself is very soft spoken and is perfect for background music.

Untitled (How Does It Feel) by D’Angelo

A bit of an older song per say, but a good one nonetheless. This song is a classic contemporary soul genre and portrays a sense of pleasure with its lyrics. The lyrics talk about how if the girl he’s seeking out would just let him come closer, he’d be able to provide everything she desires. Sensual feeling is a good way to describe this song, he wants to give her the experience of her life if she only lets him. The instrumentals in this song sets an erotic mood.

I Sip by Tory Lanez

This song wouldn’t be described as having ‘sexy’ lyrics, but it has one of the nicest beats to it. Tory Lanez never disappoints with his songs and this one in particular gives bedroom vibes simply because of Lanez’s voice and instrumentals.

The Zone by The Weekend Feat. Drake

This song is an anthem for the playlist, “Let me get in the zone.” The concept of the song is to go slow and build up the tension. It’s only two people, getting it on. The Weekend manages to capture complex lyrics that describe lust, drugs and sex.

Come and See me by PARTYNEXTDOOR Feat. Drake

The title speaks for itself in this song. The woman portrayed in this song wants her man to come to her place for once. She wants him to put in the effort, but he’s not ready for commitment. Listening to this song, it feels like time slows down. PARTYNEXTDOOR and Drake bring smooth vibes, sexy feelings, and a good time.

Don’t by Bryson Tiller

Slow and passionate. The lyrics read “Shawty you deserve what you been missin’,” and “If you were mine you would not get the same,” as if to say Don’t settle for anything less than what is deserved. A very erotic song that will set the mood instantly.

Heavenly by Cigarettes After Sex

The playlist is finishing off with another one by Cigarettes After Sex. This track is a very sweet and heartfelt song. The lyrics in this evoke a sense of intimacy, passion, and affection. Even when people aren’t together they still feel their love and presence the same. “This is where I want to be, where it’s so sweet and heavenly.”