The Shuffle: Anti-Valentines

By Karlie Mickanuik

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. Advertisements are plagued with engagement rings, boxes of chocolates, red roses and, of course, an overabundance of love songs.

People that are single this time of year (including myself) see it as just another day or even begin to despise all the “lovey-doveyness” being thrown into their faces.

Relationships go through rough patches and have hard times, and that is normal. Love songs always seem to skip past all of the bad parts of a relationship. On the other hand, this can be a lonely and sad time of year for those that are single or were recently broken up with.

If you love this time of year, that’s cool too, but this playlist is not going to have stereotypical love songs. Still, more of an anti-Valentines Day or even an anti-love vibe and offer a more accurate idea of what this day really is to a lot of people.

“I Hate Myself for Loving You” – Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

This song from 1988 is still awesome to listen to today. It’s catchy, easy to sing along to, and the message is genuine too. The main character of the songs lover is a cheater and often does not put in the effort to see her; she’s stuck in the relationship. She knows she should leave, but something is holding her in the relationship and creates a sense of self-loathing.

“Hey There Rose” – The Ghost Club

This song tells the story of a relationship where one person in the pair desperately wants the relationship to work out and last forever. Still, the other person knows they are just not right for each other. The person trying to leave the relationship believes they do not connect with each other and have grown apart. It is evident that this person wants to escape the relationship. This song is incredibly produced and very lovely to listen too, as well.

“Since U Been Gone” – Kelly Clarkson

This song is not a “stupid love song” one bit. It shows the empowerment someone feels when they finally leave a toxic and unhealthy relationship as the lyric “since you been gone, I can breathe for the first time” shows. This is a great song to listen to while dealing with a breakup. Put it on full blast in your room when you are alone and sing. I promise you will feel better.

“So What” – P!NK

Another anthem to shout when dealing with heartbreak or anytime you are feeling down for that matter. P!NK has been an icon in the music scene for years, and this song came out over a decade ago and still slaps. While the chorus of this song exudes, confidence and strength in moving on the bridge is filled with the real emotions heartbreak. The lyrics “you weren’t there, you never were, you want it all, but that’s not fair” is a perfect example of this.

“I Don’t Wanna Be In Love” – Good Charlotte

The title speaks for itself with the vibe this song is offering. Good Charlotte has a natural punk sound, which is elevated even more with this anti-love song. The story of the song fits the theme of this playlist perfectly. It is a classic story of being in a relationship that you are unhappy with. This song has an anthem sound for being out of love, and I love it.

“How to Be a Heartbreaker” – Marina and The Diamonds

On the outside, this song is all about playing with other people’s hearts for the sake of being a player. Take a closer look at the lyrics and the rules in this song about how to actually be a heartbreaker becomes a method of protecting your heart from getting hurt. Of course, there are better ways to deal with this than to become a serial heartbreaker. Still, this song is a classic and shows a realistic feeling people have.

“Killer” – The Ready Set

This catchy tune is about a person being a “love killer” and being no good for their partner. In the song, the main character openly admits to breaking a lot of people’s hearts and brushing them off like they were nothing. Sadly, there are real people in the world who act like this.

“Too Close” – Alex Claire

This is a friendzone anthem. Knowing a person too well to love them or date them is real. Sometimes people are better off as just friends, although it can be hard if only half of the relationship feels this way. There’s a line in the song that says, “at the end of it all you’re still my best friend,” which can be heartwarming or heartbreaking depending on who you are in the relationship.

“My Happy Ending” – Avril Lavigne

This song is not about the happy ending at all and in natural Avril Lavigne fashion, her love life is used in her music. Avril has raw emotions in a lot of her songs, especially her older stuff and this song is one of my all-time favourites by her. The story of losing your happy ending when you thought you would have it all is tragic but makes for great lyrical content.

“Tainted Love” – Soft Cell

The final song in this playlist can be no other than this cover of Tainted Love by Soft Cell. The synth sound of this song is a little deceiving to its lyrics; however, they still pair well together. Just like other songs on this list, this song is also about running away from a relationship full of tears and pain that is obviously not enjoyable.