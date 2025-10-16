Sustainability spotlight: Sara Farrar and Cherry Pick Collective

Sustainability Spotlight is a collaboration between the Nugget and NAITSA’s Sustainability Committee. Each month, the committee interviews a sustainability expert to learn more about their journey. This month features Sara Farrar, NAITSA’s Campus Clubs Finance Supervisor, secondhand clothing and fashion enthusiast, and co-owner of Cherry Pick Collective.

Answers have been edited for clarity and space.

NAITSA Sustainability Committee: What first sparked your passion for sustainability?

Sara Farrar: I think it was knowing that change could be made in my hands and I didn’t have to rely on other people or something outside of what was in my control. I really liked being able to see an impact through little things that I was doing and it just helped motivate me to hopefully do bigger things.

NSC: How has your understanding of sustainability evolved over time?

SF: The biggest way it evolved was knowing that the small things also matter. Although big changes in sustainability are the ideal place that I want to see the world, the small things are what lead up to that.

Knowing those little changes that you can make in your life that maybe aren’t really crazy, like separating your recycling, or doing one load of laundry rather than two or in cold water. The smaller things really help make that difference, and it empowers you to feel like you can do more and more of those small things.

Some of Farrar's favourite thrifted finds. Photo supplied

NSC: Can you tell us about a project or initiative that you're most proud of?

SF: The project I'm most proud of is Cherry Pick Collective. It's a small reselling and secondhand clothing brand that me and my four girlfriends started. We've been thrifting and going to Value Village since we were in grade eight, and we've always just loved clothes. I love the story behind clothes and that project really brought a community of people together that love the clothes just as much as we do. It was just something that I could be as creative as I wanted to be, try out new clothes that I wanted to try and be able to see things in different perspectives. It was just so amazing to be able to connect with people and help them find something that made them shine, that made them really confident and just having those conversations with people and having fashion be the bridge for that, it was amazing.

NSC: How do you stay motivated in the face of slow progress or setbacks?

SF: Not everything is going to go to plan. Even as a planner myself, it just doesn’t. And you have to embrace those changes that come and remind yourself of what it is that you can do in those situations.

Sometimes we all have things going on that maybe set us back, or knowing that the sustainable future that we want to see might be a little bit further into the future than we had hoped it would be, but knowing that it takes that commitment or that appreciation for what that future could look like and still working towards it regardless of the setbacks that might come.

NSC: Are there any books, films or people who have inspired your journey?

SF: I love seeing how people dress up and the stories that I can make. I love seeing how people style certain things and just seeing how people wear real clothes. Although what we see online is still true, I love in person interactions. I love just seeing people living and how they want to go about their day.

A thrifted necklace. Photo supplied

NSC: What sustainable habits or practices would you recommend for beginners?

SF: So a lot of the clothes now are made of polyester, which is just another kind of form of plastic. Washing those clothes in cold water is ideal because the hot water actually makes them shrink. So washing it in cold water and air drying — not only for the polyester aspect but also avoiding using the dryer, extra electricity, things like that.

Hang them up when we have nice weather! I hang stuff off of my balcony and clip them to whatever I can find.

Also, mending items, especially from the thrift store. A lot of those items are old and they might not be in the most perfect condition, but if you take 10 minutes to google how to sew on a button or how to repair a seam that split, you’ll find that they’re really easily fixable.

I went thrifting with my mom last summer and found this amazing floral dress, and I didn’t notice at the time but when I got home, I saw that there was a rip in one of the seams. So I went to Dollarama, got sewing supplies, and decided I was going to fix it. It looks a little weird, but I’m proud when I wear it, because I fixed it.

To learn more about Cherry Pick Collective, visit the Instagram page @cherrypickcollective. Catch up on other Sustainability Spotlight interviews on Ooks Life.

