Students can dodge GST at the Nest until June

The Canada-wide GST break ended on Feb. 15, but there’s still one place on campus where students can escape paying tax. The Nest, which is owned and operated by the NAIT Students’ Association, has extended their GST exemption, so students won’t have to pay GST when for the rest of the restaurant’s season.

The idea was first proposed by NAITSA’s Executive Council after discussions with the Nest’s General Manager Michelle Dirksen about how no GST seemed to make a difference for students. “The feedback I’ve been getting is that the energy in the restaurant’s been amazing, and it’s clear that this initiative is helping students stretch their budgets while still getting quality meals,” said Dirksen.

The Executive Council then proposed the idea to the NAITSA Senate, who approved the exemption until the end of the Nest’s season in mid-June. Dirksen believes the continuation will make a real impact on students. “It’s definitely going to take some stress away from the students in this crazy time,” she said.

“We know that every dollar counts, especially in today’s economy,” Dirksen told the Nugget. “And NAITSA’s been incredibly supportive, recognizing that food security and affordability are key concerns for students.”

With the uncertain economy and rising cost of living, keeping prices low can be challenging, especially in the food service industry. However, Dirksen said her team has been doing their best to plan for the future. “We’re discussing with our reps what their plans of action are so we can support students any way we can, especially in today’s economy.”

“Really at this time, we’re trying to keep fluid and keep on top of whatever information we’re getting,” she said.

Dirksen encouraged students to take advantage of the continued GST exemption in whatever way they can. “Whether you’re stopping in for lunch or grabbing a bite to eat between classes, or meeting friends after a long day, the Nest is here for you, with great food and no GST.”

The Nest can be found in S110, beside the LRT entrance in the Activities Building. They are open Mondays and Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Wednesdays to Fridays from 10 a.m to 6 p.m. Find them on Instagram or visit their website to order online or preview the menu.