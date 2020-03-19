Staying In Shape At Home

By Mia Hildebrandt

Tabata training is a type of HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout.

A tabata workout format can vary but a basic one is two exercises, alternating between them four times for 20 seconds each. Once you have completed both exercises four times, you have completed the cycle and choose two different exercises to alternate between. In a full workout there are 8 tabatas.

With COVID-19 keeping most people indoors and gyms shut down for the time being, it may be hard to keep up your physical activity. Here is a full tabata workout which requires very little space and zero equipment.

Playlists called ‘Tabata Training’ can be found on Apple music, Spotify or YouTube. They count the seconds for you and let you know when your cycle is done.

Tabata 1

Set 1: Jumping jacks for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Set 2: Bicycle abs for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Repeat each set four times (eight cycles).

Tabata 2

Set 1: Burpees for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Set 2: Wall sit for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Repeat four times.

Tabata 3

Set 1: Toe touches for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Set 2: Squats for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Repeat four times.

Tabata 4

Set 1: Skaters for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Set 2: Lunges for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Repeat four times.

Tabata 5

Set 1: Mountain climbers for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Set 2: Hip bridges for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Repeat four times.

Tabata 6

Set 1: High knees for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Set 2: Plank for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Repeat four times.

Tabata 7

Set 1: Foot fire for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Set 2: Dead bug for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Repeat four times.

Tabata 8

Set 1: Romanian split squats for 20 seconds (use a chair)

Rest for 10 seconds

Set 2: Crossover jacks for 20 seconds

Rest for 10 seconds

Repeat four times.

If you’re unsure about any exercises a quick google search can solve your problems. Happy working out from home!