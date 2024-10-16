So fresh, so clean: Hygiene tips and tricks

NAIT, according to posts on the r/NAIT Reddit page from September, we have a problem. The general consensus among users is that some NAIT students have serious hygiene issues. One post, titled “ Smelly People,” described the CAT building as one of the main spots on campus that has fallen victim to students’ lack of hygiene and washroom edict, with many commenters agreeing.

However, where there are problems, there are always solutions. With that said, I pose this question to you: How do we improve the hygiene of NAIT students?

According to skincare company Oars and Alps, maintaining proper personal hygiene on a daily basis can promote mental health, positive self-esteem, increase confidence, and improve your sense of self-worth.

Unfortunately, people fail to realize that NAIT students don’t go out of their way to neglect proper hygiene. Sometimes it just comes down to not having the time to do so.

Katie Johnston is currently a second-year student at NAIT in the Business Administration program and says the NAIT Reddit page is unfairly picking on NAIT students.

“I have seen some of the comments made on the page, and I just find it to be a little harsh … I’m not saying personal hygiene and cleanliness are not important, but the way the Reddit users are addressing it is disrespectful,” Johnston said.

“If the hygiene of NAIT students is as serious as they claim, instead of bringing down the students and the institution, make suggestions on how we can do better.”

Implementing great hygiene promotes comfort and confidence. In fact, the first question students might have about personal hygiene when they are unfamiliar is likely “Where do I start?” The first step is finding your own unique sense of style, routine, and most importantly, scent.

So, here are four hygiene tips that can help you boost your self-esteem because when you smell good, you feel good, and that translates throughout your whole day.

Hygiene kits

An amazing way to always smell phenomenal while on the go is with a hygiene kit. These are small bags that can fit in your backpack and contain a variety of items like mints, deodorant, hand sanitizer, moisturizer, lip balms or glosses, perfumes and colognes.

In terms of selecting perfumes or colognes to wear for school, go with a fragrance that isn’t too overpowering. The scent with many body sprays may only last for short periods of times, and they can be very strong. Instead, go with a perfume or cologne that packs a subtle punch.

Wearing clean clothing

Wearing clean clothing is instrumental in developing personal hygiene, as it helps prevent the buildup of bacteria, sweat and odours.

Hair care

Taking care of your hair is important for hygiene and appearance. Our hair can trap all kinds of dirt, bacteria, sweat, and unpleasant odours. Therefore, it’s important that our hair is washed regularly.

Sleep hygiene

As students, we frequently neglect to obtain enough sleep because of our late-night study sessions. Sleep hygiene is the practice of getting a good night’s rest and relaxing in a calm setting.

Maintaining a schedule, peaceful nighttime rituals, and keeping your bedroom dark at a comfortable temperature are a few examples. If you’re tired in the morning, it’s more likely you’ll skip showering or brushing your teeth. So get some rest!

Having confidence is essential for feeling and looking good. Although some might consider themselves to be shy individuals, as long as you smell so fresh and so clean, you will have everyone turning heads.