Slipknot’s “The End, So Far” proves spirit of heavy metal is still alive

I’ve been a rock fan my entire life, inheriting my taste in music from long childhood road trips with my father at the wheel. Naturally, this meant he had control of the stereo too. But even my father would admit that Slipknot is too heavy for his tastes. That’s why I, being the musical adventurer that I am, decided to take it upon myself to listen to something new. I was in for a treat!

Slipknot is a band that needs no introduction. With six top 10 Billboard 200 hits worldwide, countless chart placements in individual countries and 30 million total record sales since the band’s inception in 1995, Slipknot defined the nu metal scene in the 2000s and continues to do so today. The End, So Far is their first studio album since 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind. Despite the album title, it will likely not be the final Slipknot album. However, Matt Millis, a journalist for Metal Hammer, believes that the name indicates the end of the band’s contract with long-time partner Roadrunner Records.

I’ve listened to the album intently over the course of one week, tuning in on my way to school, work, or while running errands. The album’s first song, Adderall, suggests that the album might have a slower tempo than most veteran Slipknot fans are used to. By the time the second song, The Dying Song (Time to Sing) begins, the tempo picks up instantly, and the energy is kept at an absolute high for the rest of the album’s 57-minute duration. Despite my lack of experience with the heavier side of rock and metal, I found my listening experience immensely enjoyable. Almost as if on instinct, I even found myself headbanging a few times. If I had to pick my top three favourite tracks, they would be Yen, Adderall and H377.

As part of my research on this release, I also listened to some of Slipknot’s older works and found that their style has been remarkably consistent over the past 20 years. I can confidently say that while I have been made a new fan, those who have been listening since the beginning will also enjoy the album, and even relish in the nostalgia of the 2000s’ nu metal scene. The era of the 2000s may be long behind us, but its spirit still lives on. Given that this particular album sits at number two on the Billboard 200, I’m not alone in this sentiment.

If you enjoy rock, metal, or just Slipknot in general, this album is for you. I wasn’t an avid listener before, but now I may be a fan for life.