PWHL Takeover Tour rolls into Rogers Place: Why it might be Edmonton’s turn to land a team

The 2025/26 PWHL Takeover Tour came to a close on April 7 in Edmonton as the Boston Fleet took down the Vancouver Golden Eyes 5-1 at Rogers Place.

However, as much as fans’ attention was drawn to the ice, there is no doubt that many fans — including myself — were wondering when a permanent PWHL franchise would call Edmonton home.

It was roughly two years ago when I attended the WNBA Canada Game in May of 2024 at Rogers Place between the LA Sparks and the Seattle Storm. After the game, I wrote a piece about why Edmonton was a good choice for a professional women’s sports franchise.

Since then, the WNBA announced its first Canadian expansion franchise, the Northern Super League completed its first season and the PWHL has expanded from six to eight. The league is on the verge of announcing which cities will join the league next season, and it feels like the day that Edmonton lands a team is so much closer than some might think.

Sports fans have speculated Edmonton could be a candidate, and when you look into the details, it makes sense.

For starters, the City of Champions has a proven track record of the city’s support for women’s hockey. In the last year, Edmonton has hosted two Rivalry Series games (an annual women’s international hockey series between the USA and Canada) and three Takeover tour games. Attendance at Rogers Place for the three Takeover Tour games has been impressive.

At the February 2025 game, Edmonton had 17,518 fans attend — the third-highest ticket sales on the tour. In December, there were 10,264 fans in attendance and another 10,764 in April during the last round.