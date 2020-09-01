Poem: The Mountain

By Karlie Mickanuik

The mind goes blank when forced to create.

I frantically write the first words that appear in my mind hoping to find ones that fit together,

But once again I click the key to delete the work.

The characters disappear into the white page that sits before me.

It needs to be written, it needs to be done.

And so I write and write and think I’m making progress.

The little voice that dictates my worth is just about to congratulate me and then,

I blow it all away like a snowstorm on a mountain top getting stronger until I can only see white.

The snowy mountain top that I imagine speaks to me, taunts me to write

The white page stares back at me mocking me and my creativity

I know I must complete the hike and finish my work

Sure I could write down anything, cut the hike half way and be done with it

But will I feel any sense of accomplishment

Or is aiming for that feeling a waste of time anyways

There is always a faster hiker, always a better writer

A mediocre hiker never makes the news, a mediocre writer never gets awards