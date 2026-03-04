Ooks women’s hockey team eliminated by Red Deer after two-game sweep in semi-finals

The NAIT women’s hockey team were eliminated from the playoffs on Feb. 28 after losing the best-of-three semi-finals to the Red Deer Polytechnic Queens.

The Ooks and Queens met for the fourth consecutive year in the playoffs and the Ooks were out for revenge after being defeated by Red Deer in last year’s semi-finals on home ice.

Game one was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 27 in Red Deer, and game two the following day at NAIT.

Ooks get early lead, can’t close out game one

NAIT broke their two-game goalless drought against Red Deer by burying the series’ first goal seven minutes into the game, thanks to forward Alyssa Tremblay-Houle.

In the second period, NAIT did not let up and had their chances to add to the lead. The Ooks drew a four-minute power play halfway through the period, but were unable to beat Red Deer’s goalie, Tora Ward. That missed opportunity to score on the power play was costly for the Ooks. Red Deer went on to outshoot NAIT 14-9 in the third period, scoring twice. While NAIT responded with nine shots in the third, they were unable to crack Ward’s goaltending, despite two additional power-play opportunities. The Ooks ended up falling 2-1 in game one. Opposing goalie Tora Ward was tough to crack. Photo via Red Deer Polytechnic Athletics

Red Deer pounces late, knocks NAIT out of playoffs

The blue and gold came out of the gates with a hot start for game two. NAIT’s Allison McGregor scored the opening goal from a rebound off the pad of Ward.

NAIT seemed to be in full control of the game up until halfway through the second. But a defensive mishap gave the Queens a three-on-two opportunity in the slot. It ended with a shot through NAIT goalie Jorja Imrie’s glove side to tie it 1-1.

That goal sucked the wind out of the Ooks’ sails as the Queens began to tilt momentum their way. Ooks forward Maria Ayre responded by creating a turnover in the Queens end, scoring a wrap-around goal behind the net to regain a 2-1 lead.

Ooks forward Maria Ayre (5) plays against Medicine Hat College earlier this season. Photo by Nino Aguilar / The Nugget

However, that proved to be the peak of the night for NAIT. The Ooks began to unravel as the seconds ticked down, and the Queens tied the game with four minutes to go. They delivered the deathblow three minutes later to win the game 3-2 and end the Ooks’ season.

A heartbreaking loss, but transformative year

NAIT women’s hockey head coach Brendan Jensen said the loss was heartbreaking and empathized with his team.

“You’re going through those same emotions knowing how much blood, sweat and tears student athletes put into it,” said Jensen. But he is proud of the group’s ability to adjust during the short conference series.