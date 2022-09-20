Ook Droppings: Podcasts to get your sh*t together

Life Kit
This podcast by NPR touches base on all those extra things in life that we aren’t necessarily taught in school, whether it’s giving the perfect toast, car maintenance, using less plastic or overcoming FOMO. Let’s be honest – being human isn’t always easy.
Dare to Lead
Renowned public speaker and author Brene Brown talks about vulnerability and leadership alongside guest experts in this engaging and chart-topping podcast.
Sounds Like A Cult
This fascinating series focuses on the “cults” we experience in everyday life and how serious they can be if left unchecked. Waiting patiently for a World Financial Group episode so I can block World Financial Group requests on LinkedIn completely guilt-free. Sorry, not sorry.
Keep Finance Queerd
Albertan queer finance educator Ellyce Fulmore discusses how identity and finance intersect in this new series. Support a local creator by learning about how finance extends beyond the classroom and into our personal lives.
ADHD Experts Podcast
Being a student with ADHD is a journey – a hard one. This podcast by ADDitude magazine is full of experts that can help students (or anyone) learn about strategies to get by in the classroom, at work and at home.
Stuff Mom Never Told You
Learn about feminist issues and history through this research-based podcast of discussions between two funny, kind and intelligent women who will feel like your friends after a few episodes.
Overdue Finds
Conversations from the Edmonton Public Library about books, movies, music and pop culture through a local perspective.
Storytime with Seth Rogen
Need some comic relief between studying? Seth Rogen hosts documentary style interviews with anyone who has a cool story in this series that really needs more episodes, now please. I haven’t been the same since I finished them all.
Nuggets of Truth
What’s a podcast list without some shameless self-promotion? The Nugget is starting a new podcast called Nuggets of Truth, where we dig a little deeper to find out the nitty-gritty details about everyday things from our special guests. Each guest has nuggets of knowledge that aim to inform, inspire and invent new perspectives on different topics. Come for the puns, stay for the truth. Our first episode is out on September 15th, so give it a listen and let us know what you think.
Stuff you should know
This podcast discusses, well, everything. From episodes called “Kissing Cousins: The History of Marrying Family,” to “How Enemas Work,” this podcast has something for everyone. Plus, it was nominated for a Shorty Award so you know it’s quality.