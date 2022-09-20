Ook Droppings: Podcasts to get your sh*t together

Nuggets of Truth

What’s a podcast list without some shameless self-promotion? The Nugget is starting a new podcast called Nuggets of Truth, where we dig a little deeper to find out the nitty-gritty details about everyday things from our special guests. Each guest has nuggets of knowledge that aim to inform, inspire and invent new perspectives on different topics. Come for the puns, stay for the truth. Our first episode is out on September 15th, so give it a listen and let us know what you think.