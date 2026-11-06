No field, no problem: Men’s soccer nationals venue ‘better than the outdoors’

The Ooks are once again headed to the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) men’s soccer nationals from Nov. 11 to 14. After going to nationals as back-to-back provincial champions in 2024-25 and 2025-26, this year the Ooks are hosting, so they have a guaranteed spot at nationals.

Yet the campus doesn’t have an outdoor soccer field. This means NAIT will hold the tournament indoors for the first time in CCAA history.

Play smarter, not colder

Playing soccer outdoors in Alberta’s November weather isn’t ideal, especially for some out-of-province visitors. NAIT has hosted the CCAA national championship outdoors before, but the Ooks got lucky with the weather. Jordan Richey, NAIT’s athletics and recreation director, recounted the “freezing cold” CCAA championships in 2010, which took place at the Fuhr Sports Park in Spruce Grove. Both the men’s and the women’s teams won silver that year. “It didn’t snow until the last couple minutes of the gold medal games,” said Richey. The Edmonton Soccer Dome boasts a FIFA-regulation field. Image via @yegsoccerdome

“We avoided the snow, but it was cold and whatnot. So I said we would never put a bid in to host championships unless it was indoors. It was a joke at the time.”

NAIT will host at the Edmonton Soccer Dome, Canada’s largest sports dome — another lucky chance for NAIT.

“It’s expensive, but we worked out an agreement with them and that’s something we could afford through sponsorship,” said Richey. “[We] put a bid in and everyone was pretty happy to give it to us.”

The dome is spacious and professional, boasting a FIFA-regulation field and FIFA-certified turf with ample space for spectators (which NAIT intends to fill).

“It’ll be one of the best, most enjoyable playing experiences for players because again, you take away the weather.”

On top of this, the air-filled dome has an 82 ft. high ceiling, so players have as close to a complete experience as they might have outdoors, but without all the wind and snow.

The stakes of a first-round matchup

But with quality coming from all over the country, NAIT’s placement at nationals is incredibly important. The host’s placement is a tough spot to be in, especially with a double elimination format. While Richey and men’s soccer head coach Jeff Paulus are confident in the Ooks’ performances, if NAIT loses the first game, their ceiling is another bronze medal instead of the gold they are hunting for.

Paulus told the Nugget that NAIT will get a better draw since they won bronze at nationals last season, but as hosts, they’ll most likely play against a B.C. or Ontario team.

“You’d like to avoid Ontario in the first game if you can. It’s nice to get one game under your belt before you hit that province,” said Paulus.

Under Paulus’ two seasons as head coach, NAIT has seen success against Ontario teams. NAIT beat Kitchener’s Conestoga Condors to win bronze at last year’s CCAA nationals in Saint-Lambert, and the Ooks have defeated Toronto’s Humber Polytechnic in the past. But Ontario teams, including the formidable Humber, have sat at the top of CCAA men’s soccer rankings since Oct. 13.

The Ooks won ACAC championships in 2025-26 and went on to win bronze at nationals. Though they didn’t medal provincials this season, they have a chance for a comeback as the CCAA nationals host. Image via @ACAC_SPORTS

Indoor venue adds even higher stakes

An indoor championship changes a lot for athletes across the country, though. “It’ll be one of the best, most enjoyable playing experiences for players because again, you take away the weather,” said Paulus, adding that the turf at the Edmonton Soccer Dome is optimal. But this adds a different type of stakes for the men. “There’ll be no excuses for any team in this event,” said Paulus.

This NAIT Ooks men’s soccer team has the chance to do something incredibly exciting. They have a locked-in spot in the first indoor CCAA nationals, with infrastructure built for teams to bring out their best possible performances on a professional field. After playing on a 50-metre-wide field in Calgary for provincials, a large indoor dome will provide the Ooks conditions that fit their flexible playstyle.

Ooks men’s soccer team. Photo by Ed Blicq/The Nugget

“This is a team that knows how to win games. It’s a team that knows how to win difficult games. And it’s a team that knows how to win championship-level games,” said Paulus.

And NAIT is planning on making CCAA nationals accessible for students to watch the Ooks play, with transit being provided to the soccer dome and seating to watch the games in-person.

“We want everyone to feel like they’re an Ook,” said Richey.

Students are encouraged to come out to the Edmonton Soccer Dome from Nov. 11 to 14 and support their Ooks men’s soccer team.

Feature image via Zadora13/Wikipedia

This article was originally published in our Nov. 4 print issue. Read it online here.