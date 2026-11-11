Ooks to compete at CCAA cross-country nationals, ACAC silver medalist Brynn Hebert stands out

After provincials on Oct. 31, NAIT’s cross-country team is back on the radar. The team earned multiple awards at the Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference cross-country championships in Red Deer. The NAIT men’s team won bronze, and all six Ooks finished within the top 25 for their respective genders. NAIT’s men’s team was unranked on the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) power rankings until Oct. 22 and ranked at 13 while running through the ACAC competition. The men will be heading to CCAA nationals, which are being hosted by Concordia University. With four men and two women on the Ooks’ cross-country roster, NAIT is just shy of one woman in order to qualify in the women’s team category. What they lack in quantity, however, they make up in quality. The Ooks men’s cross-country team, consisting of four runners, won provincial bronze. Photo by Ed Blicq/The Nugget

Kamryn Aebly qualified individually for nationals by being in the provincial top ten. Brynn Hebert, an Architectural Technology student, also qualified individually. Hebert earned a silver medal in the women’s individual category at provincial championships. Now, she’s focused on making the best of it at the CCAA championships.

“I’m excited for it, honestly. I feel like nationals is always fun, and it’s nice that my family can watch here, too,” Hebert told the Nugget. “We’ve already ran the course, so I feel like Alberta colleges have … a better advantage.”

The championship will take place at Kinsmen Park in Edmonton — a familiar spot for runners in Edmonton, who are also used to the weather. It’s a mild November for those who live here, but for teams coming from Ontario and B.C., it’ll still be a change from the weather they are used to running in.

“Running in the cold is a lot harder, especially when you’re not used to it,” said Hebert.

On top of that, the support the Ooks get from head coach Ron Barnhart are grounded in experience and resonate with the team.

“It’s a really good group of people, and the more you do it, the easier running will get.”

“His motto would be that everyone’s feeling the same thing, the same pain,” said Hebert. “And then also to ‘will yourself’ is a phrase that he uses a lot. I guess that’s kind of stuck with me.”

Ron Barnhart, a well-recognized cross-country figure, coaches the NAIT Ooks. Photo by Ed Blicq/The Nugget

Hebert’s cross-country journey began early in her life, but she emphasizes that her love for the sport started as she got to junior high and started running for a club.

“When I was little, my parents kind of just put me in all the sports,” said Hebert. She explained that her dad thought cross-country helped with other sports, so she started running. “Then a club coach asked me to join his club … so then I ran with him, and I feel like that’s where I really got the love of it.”

Hebert said she started running distances of 3km, 4km and 5km, building up to the typical college-level distance of 6km. As the distance increased, so did her success. She did her undergrad at St. Francis Xavier in Nova Scotia, but wanted to go into architecture at NAIT.

“And then I just sent an email to my coach [Barnhart] and said, ‘Hey, I got some years of eligibility to use, so can I be on your team?’”

After getting the green light to join the Ooks, Hebert became a big part of the Ooks’ cross-country team. She’s known as a top contender in the ACAC, winning two grand prix events this season before placing second in the conference finals.

Hebert races in the Grand Prix Series #1a race on Sept. 5. Photo by Ed Blicq/The Nugget

Hebert will be facing strong runners from Quebec and Ontario at nationals, but she says the runners from Alberta are “really strong.” At provincials, Concordia Thunder athlete Ashlee Walker beat Hebert’s 23:45.39 time in the 6km race by just seven seconds — and the rest of the results were close.

“So anyone who’s on that line is tough to beat,” Hebert said.

With tough competition across the ACAC, Hebert hopes the Ooks cross-country team can continue building up their roster. “It’s a really good group of people, and the more you do it, the easier running will get.”

Hebert and the other five Ooks will compete at CCAA championships at the Kinsmen Sports Centre on Nov. 14. The men’s race will take place at 12 p.m. and the women’s will follow at 1 p.m.

For more information about CCAA championships, visit their website.

Feature image by Ed Blicq/The Nugget