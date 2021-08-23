NAIT Students Will Be The First to Use Arc, ETS’s Electronic Fare System

By Stephanie Swensrude

After a successful pilot run this summer, ETS’ new electronic fare payment system, ‘Arc’, will be used by NAIT students through their one AT NAIT cards.

All students must upload a new photo to the one AT NAIT website. You will receive pick-up or delivery options in your photo approval email.

After upgrading to and activating a new one AT NAIT card, students will simply tap their cards on an Arc reader to use transit anywhere in the Edmonton Metropolitan area. This area includes Edmonton, St. Albert, Strathcona County, Fort Saskatchewan, Leduc, Spruce Grove and Beaumont.

To clarify, it is necessary to upload a photo, upgrade to a new one AT NAIT card and activate the card on the NAIT student portal. Any questions about this can be directed to: ‘one@nait.ca’.

The Arc system is being rolled out to select fare groups this month. The city says the system rewards frequent transit riders as fares count towards a daily or monthly cap.

For example, a regular adult rider’s cap is $100. If they commute to and from work every day, that would be a round trip of $7. This means that after approximately 14 days, the rider will have reached their cap and won’t be charged any more to ride transit.

There is more information on the U-Pass on page 17 of the NAITSA Student Handbook.