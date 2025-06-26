4 innovators receive NAIT honorary degrees

As students prepare to convocate, NAIT has chosen four people to receive their highest honor: an honorary degree. Holger Peterson, Brent Hesje, Carol Moen, and James (Jim) E.C. Carter will also receive a diploma during convocation at the end of June.

“We are incredibly proud to give NAIT’s highest honour to these exceptional individuals,” said Daryl Silzer, NAIT’s Vice-President External Relations and Chief Development Officer. “They serve as community leaders and inspiring role models for NAIT graduates, reinforcing the vital role polytechnic education plays in shaping Alberta’s future.”

Each recipient has contributed to their community in different ways.

Holger Petersen, music legend

Holger Petersen graduated from the Radio and Television program in 1970, and was heavily involved with the Nugget as a music writer. After graduating, Petersen had a lengthy career in the industry, including co-founding Stony Plain Records, hosting Saturday Night Blues on CBC Music and writing two books. In 2003, Petersen became a member of the Order of Canada. He accepted an Honorary Bachelor of Technology diploma in Management.

Brent Hesje, fundraiser and advisor

Brent Hesje never went to NAIT, but he’s been involved in many steps of the institution’s growth. He sat on the advisory committee for the PIC building, sat on NAIT’s Board of Governors and helped with NAIT’s largest fundraising campaign that raised over $100 million dollars. Hesje was awarded an Honorary Bachelor of Business Administration.

Carol Moen, President and CEO of Women Building Futures Carol Moen has partnered with NAIT in connecting over 1,000 women with skilled trades training. She has a long history in leadership; Moen was the first female Registrar of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta and spent almost three decades at Dow. Moen received an Honorary Bachelor of Technology in Management.

Jim E.C. Carter, oilsands giant

Jim E.C. Carter was President and Chief Operating Officer of Syncrude and was called “one of the giants of the oil sands industry.” Carter was inducted into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame, chairs Finning’s board, and co-founded a youth employment not-for-profit organization. NAIT said his “visionary, innovative, and compassionate approach, characterized by grit and integrity, makes him an exceptionally deserving candidate for NAIT’s highest honor.” Carter accepted a Bachelor of Technology in Management.