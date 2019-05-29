NAIT president announces retirement

By: Jace Maki

NAIT’s self-proclaimed “Cheerleader-in-Chief” will officially retire at the end of the year.

Dr. Glenn Feltham joined NAIT eight years ago in 2011 and served as the polytechnic’s sixth president. Some notable accomplishments during Feltham’s time as president include launching NAIT’s annual employee engagement survey, helping put together NAIT’s 2021 strategic plan and the opening of The Spruce Grove Campus.

Construction of the Centre for Applied Technology and The Productivity and Innovation Centre were also completed during his tenure.

Feltham oversaw NAIT’s acquisition of Blatchford land and the Westwood Transit Garage property next to NAIT.

Feltham’s time as NAIT president and CEO will officially come to a close on Dec. 15, 2019.

