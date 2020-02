By Morgan Noseworthy and Eli O’Donnell

Sometimes you’re hanging out at NAIT and you can’t think of anything to say to that QTπ (cutie pie) that you keep seeing in the HP Centre. Well, stop your fretting!

The Nugget has put together some A-grade pickup lines to help you break the ice. These lines have been custom-made by Nugget staff for the NAIT students. You can thank us later. 😉