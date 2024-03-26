NAIT igniting creativity with new Business Innovation Showcase 

On April 10, 2024, the Mawji Center and JR Shaw School of Business will host a Business Innovation Showcase to allow students and recent alums to showcase their business concepts or existing ventures. The event aims to foster collaboration between students across NAIT and business students. “At the end of the day, a lot of what it takes to create an entrepreneurial venture is going to be that business acumen know-how,” says John Sutherland, the Manager for Mawji Centre for New Venture and Student Entrepreneurship. By connecting these students, their venture or business idea could accelerate with the help of the School of Business, which will showcase the full capability of what the School of Business offers and how it relates to the Mawji Center.

During the event, attendees with any existing venture will be able to showcase their business to the NAIT and external community, and participants with entrepreneurial concepts will have the opportunity to receive real-world feedback within a supportive and secure setting. These ideas and businesses could include things like capstone projects, club activities and/or case competition solutions. The showcaokse aims to “bring home the fact that businesses at NAIT really is innovative and is extremely creative and industry-focused” highlighted Sutherland.

Hosting a booth is free, and attendees will also have the chance to win monetary prizes. Panama Enterprises Inc. is offering $2,000 for the Most Innovative Solution and $2,000 for the Best Community Solution. The JR Shaw School of Business will also sponsor prizes for the People’s Choice Award and Most Engaging Booth.

Prior to the event, students can attend workshops with industry professionals to get prepared. Three sessions are offered: Trade Show Strategies, Effective Networking and Refining Your Pitch. The sessions will help students to be effective in engaging and networking during the event.

Students must register for the workshops and the Business Innovation Showcase. Registration for the workshops mentioned and for the Business Innovation Showcase is required. Participants for the Business Innovation Showcase must apply by April 1, 2024. To learn more about the workshop and the event, check out their website. (link not working)

The Business Innovation Showcase will be at the Feltham Centre CAT Building on April 10, 2024, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Register as an exhibitor using Eventbrite.

Cover photo via Mawji Center