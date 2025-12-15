NAIT alumni holiday gift guide

Split ‘em up and stick ‘em in stockings! Bryan Launier, co-owner of Analog Brewing, is a NAIT Marketing grad and a lover of video games and beer — in my opinion, two things that go well together. Who doesn’t appreciate the weight a can of craft beer adds to their stocking? They’ll be so impressed when they pull out a video-game branded can of Power Up Porter (perfect for winter, by the way), they might even crack it right then and there. Well, that’s what I would do. Photo via Analog Brewing