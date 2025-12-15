NAIT alumni holiday gift guide

Shopping for the holidays is rough. If you’re trying to avoid the big-box stores this year, look local. Like, really local. The NAIT Alumni Business Directory is home to dozens of businesses owned by former NAIT students. We’ve done the hard work for you and found some gift ideas for everyone on your list (even you!).
Stocking Stuffers
Superfood chocolate bars from 7 Summits Snacks
Buy a pack of six of chocolate superfood bars from 7 Summit Snacks, co-owned by NAIT Personal Fitness Trainer grad Leanna Carriere, and you’ll be set when you need to add a little treat to your loved ones’ gifts or stockings. These dark chocolate bars are made to fuel your adventures, so they’re perfect for health-conscious fitness friends and family or to stick in your snowpants on a ski trip. Photo via 7 Summits Snacks
Enamel pins designed by a healthcare hero
Do you know someone who works in healthcare? Fiona Lee is one herself — she graduated from NAIT’s Respiratory Therapy program in 2019. Lee also designs funny, apathetic prints, pins and other apparel through her brand Sarcastic Shrug Society. Her healthcare hero pins don’t quite share the same level of apathy as some of her other items; they’re all about appreciating healthcare workers. This cursive stethoscope design is my favourite. Photo via Sarcastic Shrug Society
A 4-pack of craft beers from Analog Brewing
Split ‘em up and stick ‘em in stockings! Bryan Launier, co-owner of Analog Brewing, is a NAIT Marketing grad and a lover of video games and beer — in my opinion, two things that go well together. Who doesn’t appreciate the weight a can of craft beer adds to their stocking? They’ll be so impressed when they pull out a video-game branded can of Power Up Porter (perfect for winter, by the way), they might even crack it right then and there. Well, that’s what I would do. Photo via Analog Brewing
Spices ‘n sauces from ACME Meat Market
NAIT Meatcutting grad Corey Meyer has been the owner of ACME since 2008, but the business has been in operation for over 100 years — these guys might know what they’re talking about when it comes to seasoning meats. Pop over to Ritchie Market and get some locally-made steak spice, hickory BBQ sauce or various meat rubs for a stocking stuffer. Personally, I would stuff them in someone’s stocking who might grill up some nice cuts of meat for me to eat. Photo supplied
A pair of pearl earrings from A. Pearl Lab
Pearls are trendy yet timeless, and their white sheer makes pearl jewelry a magical winter gift for the person you treasure. Plus, you can support NAIT Accounting grad April Zhou, who is upholding her long-time family history of pearl farming by selling handmade pearl jewelry at the Edmonton Christmas Market and at Makers in West Edmonton Mall. For gifts like these, I like to skip the stocking and opt for a nicely wrapped present tucked between Christmas tree branches. Photo via @a_pearl_lab on Instagram
Under the Tree
A cozy sweatsuit or beanie from Nexarina
Nexarina was founded by Mikayla Balfour, an entrepreneur who graduated from NAIT’s BBA program in 2023. As a marketing student, she wanted to find a solution for shorter women who can’t seem to find outerwear that fits. Nexarina sells sweatsuits made from high-quality materials, which make a luxurious and useful Christmas gift. For a more affordable but still quality product, Nexarina also sells cute beanies — every beanie helps fund Balfour’s mission to provide snow and ski apparel that fit women like her. These products sell out! Photo via Nexarina
Bagel merch from Beb’s Bagels
The Montreal-style bagels made at Beb’s, co-owned by NAIT Cook grad Peter Keith, are best eaten fresh. But if you’re on Whyte or the 124 Street weekend pop-up to grab the infamous Meuwly’s and Beb’s combo (the pastrami bagel-wich), grab some cute Beb’s Bagels merch for the Bagel Boy or Pastrami Mami on your list while you’re there. Beb’s makes shirts, hats and my favourite — tote bags. Photo via Beb’s Bagels
A hand-crafted birdhouse from Backyard Birds Nature Shop
Biological Sciences-Environmental Sciences grad Jan Tollenaar owns this bird lovers’ supply store in Spruce Grove. They sell products like bird seed, bird feeders and beautiful locally-made bird houses like this one. Is there anything more relaxing than watching chickadees fly around on a winter morning? Bonus: pick up the Birds of Alberta book while you’re there for another gift perfect for a nature lover. Photo via Backyard Birds Nature Shop
A bag of specialty coffee beans from Jaguar Coffee
Brothers and NAIT grads Keyton (Business Administration, Management) and Greg Wilson (Civil Engineering) own Jaguar Coffee, an online coffee shop that sources beans from Latin America. Their most popular blend is the Clasico Peru, and it can be bought in five-pound whole bean bags or 340 gram bags. Photo via Jaguar Coffee
Seasonal moonshine from Hansen Distillery
What says the holidays better than Mulled Cranberry Moonshine? Kris Sustrik (Welder) is a master distiller and founded the distillery with Shayna Hansen. If you want to try something new this holiday season, need a pick-me-up to get through the torturous family conversations or just want to support local, check out Hansen’s beautiful distillery and snag one of their unique seasonal offerings. They’ve got whisky, moonshine and a bevy of cream liquers. Photo via Hansen Distillery
A wood-carved gift made by a carpenter
Mark Derkach is a NAIT grad and carpenter who creates beautiful custom wood carving and wood burning products. For hand-engraved wood products, Woodnt It Be Nice If is priced very fairly — this euchre board is only $45. Derkach also creates engraved cutting boards and holiday ornaments, so you could cross multiple gifts off your list if you visit him during one of the many Christmas market pop-ups throughout the city. Photo via Woodnt It Be Nice If
Yes, a NAIT grad owns that
NAIT grads are everywhere, and some of your favourite Edmonton eats are probably owned by NAIT grads. This is basically encouragement to celebrate the end of term with a little treat.
- Confetti Sweets: Nothing says Christmas like cookies, and Kathy Leskow’s Confetti Sweets has it all. Get a few for friends, and a few more for yourself!
- Duchess Bake Shop: Jay Downton (Business Administration) and Ewa Jastrzebski (Interior Design) own this popular French bakery on 124 Street.
- Cavern: Stock up on your charcuterie needs at Cavern, a cozy cheese shop in the heart of downtown owned by NAIT grad Tricia Bell.
- Highlevel Diner: An Edmonton institution! Adam Stoyko is a graduate of the Cook program and focuses on “local heartfelt food.”
- Compass Chocolates: Priya Winsor is a Baking and Pastry Arts grad, and you may have seen her on the latest season of Spring Baking Championship.
Feature image via NAIT Content Collective