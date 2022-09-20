Skip to content

Makerspace is open

The Makerspace is now open for students and staff at Nait. For those who don’t know what Makerspace is, it’s located in the library at U310D. It’s where you can explore learning to create your projects in a hands-on experience. They have everything from 3d printing to making vinyls and decals. To use the Makerspace, you will need to do a quick and easy certification and pay a $12 fee for the semester, but it is worth it for most. Here are some photos of what is at the Makerspace. If you want more info, talk to the staff at the library or visit the NAIT library website.

A small CNC mill available at the makerspace.
A small CNC mill available at the makerspace. Photo by Jared Lauder
Some of the projects completed in the makerspace. Photo by Jared Lauder

