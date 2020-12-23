Jingle Bell Rock: Ice-olation Style

By Alleah Boisvert

A Christmas playlist that perfectly sums up the holiday vibes this year.

Most Wonderful Time of the Year by August Burns Red

This familiar holiday classic sets the Christmas mood, even in isolation. August Burns Red does a fantastic job recreating a palatable instrumental that even non-metal fans can enjoy. With the fast guitar riffs and frantic drums, it’s almost impossible not to imagine an extravagantly lit Christmas house flashing on and off to the beat.

Merry Christmas (I Don’t Want to Fight Tonight) by Ramones

Being stuck with someone else over the holidays is bound to cause some problems, but a cheery jingle by these punk rock pioneers might help lighten the mood. Using established Christmas chords, the Ramones created this love song because after all, “Christmas ain’t the time for breaking each other’s heart.”

Alone This Holiday by The Used

Spending Christmas alone is no fun, but The Used helps get all those feelings out on the table. This song is super catchy and has a great beat, but it should probably be followed by eating Christmas treats while watching Elf to help bring the cheer back up.

(All I Want for Christmas Is To) Rage with My Friends by Piebald

Is there anything that sounds more appealing than raging with friends at Christmas right now? Even though there will be no Christmas raging this year, this fun ballad still allows for raging alone “with a majestic majesty of song” (as quoted by Santa himself).

Father Christmas by Together Pangea

Although this song sounds merry, there is a message about materialism in the lyrics. While they still incorporate those classic Christmas melodies, Together Pangea’s different take on the holidays is something that a lot of people may be able to relate to right now.

Forgot It Was Christmas by The Downtown Fiction

Christmas definitely feels a little forgotten this year, and this song perfectly embodies that. This song was released in 2009 and is a flashback to those late 00’s sounds. It could probably be rediscovered on a lot of long-lost iPod nano December playlists.

All I Want for Christmas is You by My Chemical Romance

Everyone is missing someone this holiday, and it feels a little sad. Luckily, listening to MCR usually helps a bit. This cathartic classic covered by everyone’s favorite emo-punk band is perfect to listen to while missing that special someone.

December (again) by Neck Deep

Sometimes an angsty pop punk song is needed during the holidays. This song featuring Mark Hoppus of Blink-182 is great to listen to alone in bed with headphones. A glass of red wine on the nightstand is optional but recommended.

Christmas Vacation by Descendents

Christmas is all about the classics. This 1985 holiday original by the Descendents is a perfect ode to punk rock and is a Christmas playlist essential. It’s great for slamming beers and hitting replay.

Christmas At My House by The Dirty Nil

This tune by Canadian alt rock band The Dirty Nil should be accompanied by rum and eggnog, head-banging around the tree, and avoiding Edmonton’s weather. It’s the perfect song to stay indoors and get lit like a Christmas tree.