Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery review

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is a mystery film that was released on November 23rd.. It is written and directed by Rian Johnson who’s known for the original Knives Out as well Star Wars: The Last Jedi. The film stars Daniel Craig who returns as detective Benoit Blanc.

The film sees Blanc and a mixed bag of influencers arrive on an island off the coast of Greece. The group of them are there to take part in a murder mystery game set up by the famed businessman Miles Bron, who is played by Edward Norton.

The film also stars the likes of Catherine Hahn, Dave Bautista and Kate Hudson, among others. Each actor gets enough screen time to shine, with each character being memorable. The film also has a lot of famous cameos, from Yo-Yo Ma to the actor playing the man Blanc loves.

Actually, the studio has been silent about the actor playing Blanc’s husband up until the film’s release. The film does a great job making Blanc’s sexuality subtle, rather than focusing on it. Craig stated that he’s been playing Blanc as a gay man since the first film, so it was nice to see solid queer representation on screen.

This film is also the first film Netflix has sent to the theatres. But if you’re reading this in December, you’ve already missed the theatrical release. Netflix only released Glass Onion theatrically for a little under a week. The run ended on November 29th, so you’ll have to wait until December 23, 2022 to stream the film. Netflix is doing this to test the waters regarding its future theatrical releases. The film grossed $15 million U.S. through a limited release, only being shown in 700 theatres.

As for my views on the film, it’s a great film that makes a cutting commentary on modern culture. But I can’t go into much detail without spoiling it for future viewers. Make sure to stream it on Netflix after its official release.