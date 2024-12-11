More funding for collegiate schools gives promise for students, educational institutes and economy

The Government of Alberta announced on Nov. 20 a $21.3 million funding initiative to open new collegiate schools for the 2025/2026 school year. This is the second year of a three-year, $64.3 million plan to expand career-focused school programming across the province, with 2023 funding resulting in seven new schools.

These efforts align with the province’s commitment to meet future workforce needs in expanding industries while fulfilling student demand for more streamlined education.

During the announcement, Alberta’s Minister of Education, Demetrios Nicolaides, expressed how the initiatives support students’ growing interest in career-focused education. He explained that additional collegiate programming will “connect more students to rewarding career pathways while giving them the skills and abilities they need to be successful after graduation.”

Collegiate schools, in partnership with a college or university, offer students post-secondary bridging opportunities. With enhanced, field-specific programming facilitated by specialized training, equipment, and learning spaces, teens get a head start on their future education.

These benefits are only possible with the foundations provided by college or university contributions. Post-secondary institutions significantly enrich collegiate curriculum using the most current technology and methodology through the expertise of their instructors and industry affiliates.

NAIT and STEM Collegiate

Since its opening in 2023, STEM Collegiate has partnered with NAIT in offering enhanced courses and bridging opportunities for Edmonton students.

STEM Collegiate delivers special curriculum for grades 7 to twelve, allowing students to explore subjects such as AI, coding, and robotics through experiential, hands-on learning. Their programming leverages innovation and new technologies to prepare students for the ever-evolving global environment in industries such as automotive, manufacturing, and logistics.

Through the partnership, STEM Collegiate provides direct pathways into NAIT’s tech programs. Before they graduate high school, teens bolster their skills and confidence in their chosen field, shaping their futures for post-secondary and career success.

The partnership is essential to achieving Alberta’s goal of producing a new era of forward-thinking creatives. Through close collaboration, NAIT’s academics and industry partners help cultivate an authentic learning environment at STEM Collegiate and ensures its instruction aligns with industry standards.

Potential opportunities for NAIT

Alberta’s substantial funding of career-focused education may produce new collegiate partnerships with NAIT. These partnerships present incredible opportunities for the college to welcome more knowledgeable and better prepared students. There is exciting potential for these future Ooks to represent NAIT in competitions and internships, helping to boost the college’s reputation.

New partnerships could also mean new donors and affiliations with leading industry organizations. Along with this year’s provincial investment of $43 million for NAIT’s Advanced Skills Centre, these opportunities would help NAIT to further position itself as one of Alberta’s leading tech institutes.